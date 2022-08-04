The V.I. Port Authority announced that a new fire truck, initially acquired in May, has been added to the fleet at King Airport.
The new apparatus will be used to extinguish any fires at the airport, according to a statement from the agency.
The truck, with a price tag of $770,721 was purchased through a Federal Aviation Administration grant.
According to the statement, the vehicle is equipped with a Scania engine, a 1,500-gallon water tank, and a 200-gallon tank for Aqueous Film Forming Foam or AFFF — a fire suppressant used to extinguish flammable liquid fires such as those from fuel.
The vehicle also carries 500 pounds of Purple-K, commonly referred to as PKP, which is a dry-chemical fire suppression agent used for chemical fires.
The Port Authority acquired the new Oshkosh Global Striker, called “Engine 9,” by boat in late May and according to the release, “it could not be used until the truck had been fully inspected by a technician from the manufacturer to ensure it had not been damaged during the shipping process.”
Now that the inspection has been completed, and the warranty on the machinery was validated, the truck is permitted to service the airport, the release stated.