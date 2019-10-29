ST. CROIX — Island residents are in for a treat as Krewe de Croix gears up to host a week filled with Halloween activities.
The festivities begin with a Haunted House for young children that will take place Wednesday and Thursday evening, according to Krewe de Croix Vice President Earl Childs.
From 6 to 10 p.m. the children and accompanying adults will get the chance to walk through a 10,000- square-foot “haunted” area at the Old Patalidis Furniture building behind Sharkey’s Bait Stand in Christiansted.
There will also be a dance competition to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” featuring four youth dance groups starting at 6 p.m., Childs said.
Admission for children is $5, or $2 with the donation of a toy. For adults, admission is $15, or $10 with a toy.
On Friday, the adults will get a “chance to kick back and relax without the kids,” at the adults-only costume party at the same location, Childs said.
The party, which begins at 7 p.m. and continues through 1 a.m., will feature live music and a cash bar with drinks by Leatherback Brewery.
Admission for the party is $15 per person, or $25 per couple, with a $5 deduction with the donation of a toy.
Proceeds will benefit Krewe de Croix’s Santa on the Beach, which is an effort to provide the island’s children with free gifts during the holiday season.
“All the events we sponsor benefit Santa on the Beach. Last year, we gave gifts to 320 kids, and we’re preparing for more than 500 this year,” Childs said.
For more information, call 340-474-1206 or 340-513-8463.
