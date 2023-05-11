Dear Editor,
This is an open letter to Tina Comissiong, chief executive officer of Schneider Regional Medical Center.
I write to express my thanks and praise to the Emergency Room staff and the entire Medical Unit of Schneider Regional Medical Center.
I recently spent nine days with you and I felt more like a hotel guest than a hospital patient. Everyone I encountered was helpful and genuinely friendly. More importantly, I felt that the medical care I received was excellent and that my caregivers were always attentive.
At the risk of overlooking someone --apologies in advance — I must make special mention of triage nurse Brittany; ER doctors Sewell and Richardson; doctors Tai Hunte and Valerie Peterkin; head nurse Lake; nurses King, John, Foster, Brown, and Edwards; and case manager A. Comissiong. Thank you all and please keep up your good work for our community!
— Michael Fitzsimmons, St. Thomas