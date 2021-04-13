Dear Editor,
I read somewhere — I don’t recall — that mercy is the attribute of the strong and compassion is the hallmark of grace! I am writing about an experience on Sunday, March 28, at the Delly Deck where my wife, our adopted granddaughter and I were lunching.
We had attended church service; the Delly Deck was busy. Customers had to wait in line outside until seats become available. Wearing of masks is mandatory. Shortly, we were seated inside.
About six feet from our table were four young ladies. At the table diagonal to our table were two couples. I recognized the male as a former police officer, his mask was down. I said “hi” and he looked over in my direction, but did not recognized me at once. Sometimes the mask makes it a little difficult to recognize an individual, but when he did recognize me, he came over to our table and gave me a robust handshake. We chatted briefly. He went back to his table.
Soon after, the waitress brought their lunch. Several minutes later I glanced over to his table and saw that he suddenly went limp in a bent-over position. Others had likely seen what I saw because the area became silent for a brief moment.
I thought to myself, I hoped he was not having a stroke or an asthma attack, but before anyone could react, one of the young ladies seated next to him, patted him on his back, asking him if he was OK. He nodded his head as if to say yes, while at the same time trying to get something out of his pocket, which turned out to be an inhaler that he placed to his mouth. One could see the relief by the guests that he was OK.
The young lady who had gone to his aid had said to him “You’ll not die on my watch!” After he had settled himself, he went over to her table and thanked her several times. Furthermore, as the group was leaving the Delly Deck, he thanked her several times more. We learned later that she is connected to the medical profession.
For most people, it neither matters who you are, the color of your skin nor your station in life. Most individuals will come to the aid of someone who seems to be in distress, as did this young woman (whose name, unfortunately, no one got) on Sunday, March 28, at about 11:36 a.m. at the Delly Deck, and be willing to give aid to a complete stranger, and help save his life if it were necessary!
Good deeds deserve respect and recognition!
— Al M. Donastorg Sr., St. Thomas