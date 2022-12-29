Kwanzaa is a celebration of first fruits (harvest) in the cultural tradition of African people. Although it has been adapted worldwide, Kwanzaa is primarily an African American celebration from Dec. 26- Jan. 1 . Kwanzaa does not compete or conflict with Christmas or any religious or social practices. Kwanzaa celebration is anchored in family and community unity, reverence to the creator, commemoration of the past, commitment to the cultural ideals of our African traditions, and the celebration and appreciation of the “good of life.”
The Nguzo Saba is the seven principles — one representing each day.
“Habari Gani” is a Swahili word that means “What’s the news?” The response is aligned with the daily principles of Kwanzaa.
Habari Gani?
Umoja — Day 1 principle Umoja refers to unity of family, community, nation, and race. Unity is the essence of Kwanzaa, reflecting the oneness and togetherness of a people. Unity requires effort, commitment, and purpose. With unity, there is adherence to respect, even when there is disagreement. In unification, the allegiance is to the good and positive growth of the family and community. Unity is accomplished through harmonious action, with a worldview rooted in, “I am because we are, and because we are, therefore I am.” Unity is the cornerstone that all other principles of Kwanzaa is built on.
Kujichagulia — Day 2 principle Self-determination. We have a responsibility to define, name, create, and speak for ourselves. We must create our own path, consistent with values that are in our best interest. We must speak our truth while shaping our reality with images that reflect and advance us. We must use our talents, gifts, traditions, customs, and culture to influence the world. We will research, reclaim, and affirm the unique history and accomplishments of our African ancestors. We are compelled to reflect on the values and ethos of our ancestors to preserve our traditions and determine our pursuits.
Ujima — Day 3 principle Collective work and responsibility. We purposefully come together to build and maintain our community. We identify our problems and work together to create solutions. It is our responsibility to resolve problems in our community. We advance our community when we work collectively. Community progress is achieved through the purposeful comprehensive participation of our people. Collective progress is achieved by overcoming challenges. Work and responsibility is essential to growth. We build institutions and support those bankers, grocers, educators, doctors, and advisors that have our best interest. We look to ourselves for affirmation.
Ujamaa — Day 4 principle Cooperative Economics. We work together to build and maintain our own businesses and we profit from them together. We support businesses that uplift our community and our people. When we support black-owned businesses, currencies circulate longer in our community, which advances the community. We become financially literate, as we learn and share knowledge about earning income, saving for our needs, and investing for the future. We work together to build wealth as a family, extending to the community. We protect our resources and build generational wealth to better position our future generations to succeed. We leverage our collective wealth by pooling our resources together to build businesses and institutions.
Practical steps for implementation: Find a credible black-owned bank and open an account; meet with a black-certified financial planner to set investment goals; hire a black realtor when considering purchasing or selling property; and as you build wealth, hire a black certified public accountant to review your portfolio and offer tax advice.
Nia — Day 5 principle. Nia or purpose. We work to restore our people and communities to our traditional greatness, as fathers and mothers of civilization. Our ancestors are the historical moral conscience of the world, who have lead civilization with demonstrated humanity. We must collectively work to develop, uplift, and mobilize our people. As we have learned from the generations before, we too must ensure our legacy by teaching the next generation about our history, traditions, and relevance to humanity. Our decisions are aligned with our purpose, as we work to optimize the potential of our people. The community advances as each person grows. We live a purposeful life within the context of our collective advancement.
Kuumba — Day 6 principle Creativity. We recognize the uniqueness of our people and we will do our best to uplift and promote the beauty and talents of our community. We are committed to “leaving our community more beautiful and beneficial than we inherited it.” We are artistic and rhythmic, and we will continue to introduce ideas, trends, and inventions to our communities and the world. Our contributions to our family and community demonstrates advancement that positively impacts our next generation. We will build our legacy by placing the interests of our community and people at the forefront.
Imani — Day 7 principle Imani or faith. To believe and be committed to the righteousness and eventual victory of our struggle. We believe in our leaders, teachers, social workers, and people to contribute towards making us better and great. We love and value our family, community, and culture. We hold everyone accountable while being supportive of their heart’s interest in making our community better. Faith is required to maintain sustainability, as unity will allow us to build our faith to accomplish our collective goal of advancing our people and optimizing our human potential. African people are Godly people, who have historically “walked by faith, not by sight.”
Let us commit to improving our community in 2023 by teaching, implementing and executing those practices that are in our best interest.
— Trevor Velinor, Atlanta, is a retired V.I. Police commissioner and former senior law enforcement executive with the ATF.