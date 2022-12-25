ST. THOMAS — Mat-making workshops to bush tea sips, and promenade walks to sun salutations, this Kwanzaa season offers up a variety of activities to honor African heritage and reflect on family, community and culture that can be incorporated throughout the year.
The weeklong holiday, proposed in 1966 by professor Maulana Karenga, Ph.D., chair of Africana Studies at California State University, is celebrated, starting today and through Jan. 1, annually.
This year’s international theme is “Kwanzaa, Culture, and the Practice of Freedom.”
Since the 1970s, organizers in the Virgin Islands have adopted the observance in homes and large community gatherings. Each day of Kwanzaa is centered on a guiding principle, collectively known as the Nguzo Saba. Participants find ways to put in practice umoja or unity; kujichagulia or self-determination; ujima or collective work and responsibility; ujamaa or cooperative economics; nia or purpose; kuumba or creativity; and imani or faith.
“The Virgin Islands has people who think they’re all different, but we are one,” said Jaribu Bobo, an organizer with the African Diaspora Youth Development Foundation, adding that the event is open to all religions and backgrounds, regardless of who is Muslim, or Rastafarian, or from other Caribbean islands. “When we have Kwanzaa you didn’t see it. That’s what Kwanzaa is about all year around…You bring people together with a common goal. It’s not a party. It’s not a religious ceremony. It’s an educational thing.”
The foundation normally puts on one of the larger celebrations during the first day of Kwanzaa. Since the 1970s, they have patterned their events with a similar style. Bobo remembers one in particular led by the late Nab Eddie Bobo, and Uhuru and Rwanda Ridges that was set to occur when the power went out. By the flickering of candlelight the evening still made an impression, with a Langston Hughes poem read between the shadows, an unplugged concert by Mandingo Brass, and an African dancer commanding the courtyard space in the Grand Galleria on St. Thomas. That was the time when the annual seven-day observance drew upwards of two hundred persons across the territory, with activities from fashion to live music, to community feasts and black business expos, she said.
Beginning at 11 a.m. today, they are hosting an event jointly with We Grow Food, Inc. at the Bordeaux market to include drumming by the Echo People, reports on farming, youth, and elders, a fashion show, presentation of the Ankh award, and a karamu or feast by Ras Nashamba I, as well as musical entertainment into the night.
While the celebration of Kwanzaa has gained wider popularity since it started off in quiet home gatherings, the hurricanes and pandemic have resulted in a decline in participation, said Leba Ola-Niyi, member of the Pan-African Support Group, which will host an activity on the second day of the celebration.
“It’s an annual cultural tradition that brings our families, communities, and friends together in a festive occasion,” he said. “We give thanks and praises to our Creator and ancestors and celebrate the accomplishments we’ve achieved throughout the years and make some resolutions or commitments to improve our personal and collective lives by practicing the Nguzo Saba, the seven values of African culture and heritage.”
For Mariel and Akinyemi Blake, who often pour libation at Kwanzaa gatherings and other events, the appeal of the holiday is the chance to embrace an African-centered tradition with relatives and the community at large.
“It’s not just about your personal family, but your communal family and your ancestral family,” said Mariel Blake, a former educator who has written Kwanzaa plays that students have performed locally.
For several years they have hosted sunrise and sunset yoga meet-ups on the sixth day of Kwanzaa that falls on New Year’s Eve. They go through sun salutations and speak about the principle of creativity in a casual atmosphere that promotes a space for envisioning and building for the future.
“We wanted to offer something that was healthy and really represents us coming together as a community,” she said. “Being on the beach just made it the right vibe,” she said.
On St. Croix, the Umoja Caribbean Union, Inc. is also offering a chance to connect with nature for Kwanzaa.
Organizer Shalima Edwards, with support from Anubian Sun and others, has pulled together activities that honor local plants — such as mat weaving from coconut branches, as well as foot baths and tea sips from local plants with the help of local vendors. The public is invited to attend and strike up conversation on anything from business strategies to health.
The workshops will follow with an open mic for those wishing to share their talents on an instrument of choice, to include conscious music in various genres with Supreme Sound Systems.
For Edwards, the draw of Kwanzaa was an alternative to the capitalistic tendency of the holidays.
“I saw the importance when it came time to buying gifts. I didn’t want to raise my children with expectations that you’re going to get gifts,” Edwards said. “We’re encouraging people to come out and at least experience the first day. It’s not just to recognize it this month, but it could be something if they choose to that can be implemented daily.”