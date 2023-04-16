ST. THOMAS — Poised in a bejeweled orange gown, newly crowned Queen LaMonee Morris danced up the stage to soca music and greeted her fans after winning the Carnival Ambassadorial 2023 title in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Morris, 20, became the first to hold the new title under the Division of Festivals, replacing what customarily was known as “Carnival Queen.” She walked away with $15,000 combined in prize money — $10,000 from the division and $5,000 from Cardow Jewelers after the event held at the University of the Virgin Islands Elridge Blake Sports & Fitness Center.
“I am elated, and hard work paid off in the end,” she said after her win.
Morris also captured the Miss Intellect, Best Talent, and Best Evening Wear titles.
There were just 13 points separating her from Tyel Gifft, who placed 1st runner- up, and captured the Viya People’s Choice Award; Miss Photogenic; Miss Congeniality; Best Ambassadorial Presentation; and Best Cultural/Historical Dress.
Chanise Madir also participated in the competition.
During the pageant, Morris elaborated on her platform to establish a cultural delegate division that would include promoting the territory by sending local culture bearers — including bakers, chefs, and others not traditionally considered — to other festivals to represent the Virgin Islands.
Her favorite part of the event was the interview section, she said adding “I wanted to see my growth throughout the pageant in my public speaking skills.”
Madir spoke on her advocacy for mental health services for youth combating the pressures of society. And Gifft spoke of preventing sexual harassment through her “No Means No” initiative.
Other questions during the on-stage interview delved into the contestants’ thoughts on the best ways to market the territory, implementing VI and Caribbean history in schools, preventing mass shootings and enhancing the recently held UberSoca Cruise experience.
The contestants had the benefit of several sessions with the Tropical Eloquence Toastmasters Club to sharpen areas including language use, clarity, voice projection and personality.
Each contestant paid homage to the legacy of Virgin Islands history through their cultural dress. Gifft used her outfit to call attention to the territory’s beautiful coral reefs that are being damaged by stony coral disease. Madir donned a billowy white dress with a masked and feathered headdress referencing old-time masquerading. And Morris’ multimedia depiction of Main Street included a tribute — through a hologram on her back — to the Dollar Fo’ Dollar tour in honor of striking 19th-century coal workers.
Fighting through some microphone challenges during the talent segment, Gifft pushed through a repeat of her performance including playing double pianos and the saxophone. Madir played the steelpan followed by a drum set. And Morris showed off a tap dancing sequence, baton twirling, and saxophone rendition for her talent.
The judged categories also included Introductory Speech, Swimwear, Evening Wear and Ambassadorial Presentation which highlighted fashions made with Virgin Islands madras.
Beautiful stage and floor lighting and a VIP section featuring hors d’oeuvres hand-delivered to the tables accentuated the production.
Pageant hosts, 2010 Carnival Queen Shawntay Henry and media personality Sheldon Turnbull, shared jokes throughout the night.
Other presenters included Alondra James and Makiyah Hodge singing the local and national anthems; harmonic renderings by Brown Skin Girl; and upbeat performances by Energique Dancers, Mic Love, and Blind Earz.