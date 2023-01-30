ST. THOMAS — The lucky signs were there prior to Vernalyn Ralph-Julien hitting the Viya parking lot in Tutu on Saturday afternoon to accept a new Toyota Corolla.
It was Jan. 28 and her favorite number is 28. The car was white — her favorite color. And, it did not matter that she’d been called as a last-minute contender after another person was unable to be present for the event on Saturday.
“I got a phone call yesterday [that] ‘one of our contestants dropped out and we randomly chose another name and yours came up so you’re now our No. 5.’ I said ‘OK, alright, I’ll be there,’” Ralph-Julien told The Daily News.
When she got to the Viya parking lot on Saturday, “I saw a white vehicle so I just smiled,” she said.
The 2022 Toyota Corolla Sedan L giveaway was part of a territorwide Viya holiday promotion that ran from November to January and involved 114,562 customers vying for prizes.
“A lot of time, with contests, if you’re a new customer you have to go out of your way and do something, Jennifer Matarangas-King, Viya’s vice president of public relations and governmental affairs, said of how the contenders were chosen. “No. All you had to do was pay your bill on time — so that was an automatic entry” for the contestants,
From that list, a third-party randomly whittled down the finalists to 10, and then to five. Individuals had to show up in person for the chance to win the new car or to walk away with $500 in cash.
Ralph-Julien, and three others, blindly pulled keys out of a bag and tried to start the vehicle in the Viya parking lot. Eventually, Ralph-Julien wiggled the winning key while the other contenders, Blanda Narcisse of St. Thomas, Derek Athanase of St. John, and Harriet Williams of St. Croix, walked away with cash.
Ralph-Julien, an accountant who works on St. John, is graduate of Charlotte Amalie High School, and mother of two. She co-owns KVJ Carpentry, opened after 2017’s hurricanes with her husband, Kervin Julien.
“I was extremely excited about winning. I thought, if I do win this it has to be tied to purpose or something great,’” Ralph-Julien said. “My first thought was my mom. She’s recently retired and she’s been driving her car for a number of years. I think this will be a great retirement gift to her.”
Narcisse has been a customer for about 25 years and said the cash would be used for her brother’s funeral.
Athanase, a Viya customer since at least 2015, said “Even if I didn’t walk away with cash, it was the excitement of the chance, the rush, but the cash is a cherry on top.”
Williams, who plans to keep the losing car key as a souvenir, praised the event as great display of customer appreciation.
“They just kind of thanked us, the customers, because it is us that helps the company to grow and stay in business,” Williams said. “So, just for them to look out for us is great. It makes you feel good.”