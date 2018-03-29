Get ready to guffaw, giggle, belly laugh and roar at the Laugh Out Loud comedy show Saturday night at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center.
Featured stateside comedians are Marshall Brandon and Stanley Dubois from Black Entertainment Television and Cory Fernandez from Def Comedy Jam. Apollo Comedy Club’s “Suga” Sean Riley will host the show and music will be provided by Red Lion.
Early bird tickets are $25, sold on line at www.LaughOutLoudVI.com. Ticket outlets are Urban Threadz, Just Threads & the UVI Box Office.
Emerald Beach Resort, the official hotel partner for the Laugh Out Loud show, is offering a special discounted local and traveling guest rate with promotion code LOL30318 from March 29 to April 2.
