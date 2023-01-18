Coral Bay town hall meeting set for Monday
The Coral Bay Community Council will host a town hall meeting Monday at 6 p.m. at Skinny Legs. Topics to be covered include communication needs, roads, and waste and litter issues. Everyone is invited to attend.
Coral Bay Community seeks help for small dock project
The Coral Bay Community Council is seeking proposals by qualified firms and individuals to perform benthic and shoreline environmental analysis in support of the nonprofit’s plan to develop small dinghy dock designs and permit applications for several sites in Coral Harbor.
CBCC will receive proposals until 5 p.m. on Friday via email at cbcc@coralbaycommunitycouncil.org.
The Coral Bay organization is managing the process of designing small dinghy access and drop-off docks for transient visiting boaters, and is also seeking a short-term employee or contractor to provide expertise and evaluation of project options. This person should demonstrate experience in boating dock design or management and the service needs of visiting boaters, as well as writing analytic reports, and be able to accomplish assigned desk research and writing tasks efficiently. The scope of the responsibilities will depend on the applicant’s skill set.
This project is being funded under the federal Boating Infrastructure Grant program in cooperation with DPNR and FW, and the participation of local shoreline landowners.
The RFP and job listings can be viewed at www.coralbaycommunitycouncil.org.
‘The Secret Lives of St. John Birds’ presentation
St. John resident Gail Karlsson will share pictures and stories of chasing birds on the island in a presentation Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Gifft Hill School Lower Campus great room. Karlsson is an environmental lawyer, writer, and photographer who’s authored two books—“The Wild Life in an Island House” and “Learning About Trees and Plants — A Project of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of St. John.”
She also recently published “A Birds’ Guide to The Battery and New York Harbor.”
The event is hosted by the St. John Land Conservancy in association with the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of St. John and the V.I. Audubon Society. Some of Karlsson’s prints will be displayed and available for sale, with proceeds supporting the St. John Land Conservancy.
Friends of the Park annual meeting set for Jan. 28
Friends of Virgin Islands National Park’s annual meeting is set for Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Trunk Bay pavilions. The meeting is open to the public and is an opportunity for the National Park Service, Friends, and community leaders to deliver updates on priorities for the park.
The keynote speaker will be Robert Stanton, 15th director of the National Park Service and 1971-1974 superintendent of the VINP. The meeting will also include remarks from Friends Executive Director Tonia Lovejoy and VINP Superintendent Nigel Fields, the swearing in of new board members led by chairman Andy Rutnik, and a question and answer session.
Following the meeting, guests are invited to a social hour enjoying traditional food and drinks prepared by Olivia Christian and live music by Eva Chinnery and Mark Wallace.
As parking is limited at Trunk Bay, guests are encouraged to park at the gravel lot in Cruz Bay. Shuttle buses will leave the lot at 10:15 a.m. A shuttle bus for Coral Bay residents will depart from in front of Pickles at 10 a.m. Return shuttles will be available following the meeting.
To register to attend the annual meeting, visit www.friendsvinp.org.
VIPA advises mariners of Victor Sewer Marine Facility
After receiving notice that the Virgin Islands National Park dock in Cruz Bay is closed through August for maintenance, the Virgin Islands Port Authority announced it will allow mariners to use the Victor Sewer Marine Facility, also known as “The Creek,” for loading and offloading only during the closure.
Mariners must contact the VIPA dockmasters via VHF channel #16 to request permission to use the dock at The Creek. Requests will be approved on a first come, first served basis, and the dockmasters’ orders must be adhered to. In addition, all users of the dock will be charged a $1 per foot, per day docking fee per VIPA’s marine tariff. Mariners may contact Chief Wharfinger Lowell Blackwood at 340-513-1202 or by sending an email to lblackwood@viport.com.
Rehearsals to begin for St. John Recovery Choir
The sounds of the late 1970s and early 1980s that mark the disco era will be featured in the upcoming spring term of the St. John Recovery Choir, and everyone is welcome to join.
Rehearsals begin Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m. at the Gifft Hill School Upper Campus outdoor cafeteria. The term will culminate with a free concert and disco dance party in the Franklin Powell Sr. Park in April.
To join the choir, click the registration button at www.singstjohn.org, or simply show up for the first rehearsal. Choir members are asked to contribute $50 upon registration to cover the cost of music and rehearsal space, but the fee can be waived.
“We don’t want to turn anyone away who wants to sing,” said Sing St. John founder Kristen Carmichael-Bowers. “Join us to shake your groove thing every Tuesday starting February 7.”
Sing St. John’s programming is made possible through grants from V.I. Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts, the V.I. Lottery, and The Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands, as well as donations from Martha and Dana Robes and generous community organizations, businesses, and individuals.