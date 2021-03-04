Cruz Bay cleanup set for Saturday morning
Get Trashed St. John will host a Cruz Bay cleanup Saturday morning beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the Freedom Statue in the Franklin Powell Sr. Park. Volunteers are asked to bring a hat and drinking water; masks must be worn. Trash bags and gloves will be provided.
Children’s dental health giveaway March 13
In celebration of National Children’s Dental Health Month, the Virgin Islands Department of Health will host a drive-through giveaway at the Cruz Bay Battery’s front gate on March 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The giveaway is open to children from infants to age 10. Only those in cars will be allowed to participate, and all COVID-19 protocols will be enforced. Children will receive a goody bag with school supplies, dental kit with toothbrush, toothpaste, Listerine, and a National Children’s Oral Health T-shirt.
Waste management set to close Great Cruz Bay bin site
The V.I. Waste Management Authority announced last week that the Great Cruz Bay bin site will close as of March 15.
Area residents are encouraged to utilize the Pine Peace bin site, where an additional 20 yard bin will be placed to accommodate the change.
Motorists should expect delays during AT&T project
Work on AT&T’s fiber optic cable deployment project is ongoing, and motorists should expect delays through March 27.
Thermoplastic lines painting will begin at the Centerline and Gifft Hill intersection and will continue west along Centerline to Bethany.
Work will be conducted between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., during which there will be partial road closures and lane closures.
Commissioner to present Land and Water Use plan
Department of Planning and Natural Resources Commissioner J.P. Oriol will speak to the League of Women Voters of the Virgin Islands at the organization’s virtual meeting this Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
The commissioner will give updates on work already done, the process moving forward, and the timeline for the territory’s Land and Water Use Plan project. To join, use Zoom meeting ID 840 3482 9969 and passcode 566775.