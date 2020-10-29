Family Resource Center targets domestic violence
The Family Resource Center will host a domestic violence awareness demonstration this evening from 5 to 6 p.m. in Cruz Bay by the roundabout. Everyone is invited to bring a sign and stand up to domestic violence.
Youth mocko jumbie training offered in Coral Bay
Eccentric Mocko Jumbies founder Randall Donovan will offer mocko jumbie training to St. John youth ages 7 and up at the Coral Bay ball field three days a week in the afternoons.
For more information or to register, contact him at 340-998-2659.
Paddle the Park fundraiser occurs now through Nov. 8
Friends of Virgin Islands National Park invites everyone to participate in the annual Paddle the Park fundraiser, which raises money for marine conservation programs including turtle protection and coral reef research. Anyone who raises $45 or more before Nov. 8 will receive a Paddle the Park rash guard and will be invited to join the Friends on Nov. 8 for a downwind paddle from Maho to Hawksnest.
Boards and kayaks will be available for rent. To create a fundraising page, https://donate.friendsvinp.org/fundraisers. For more information email Jennifer Stone at jstone@friendsvinp.org.