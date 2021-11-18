Friends of V.I. National Park holds open house today
The public is welcome to a “conservation conversation” with new Friends of Virgin Islands National Park Executive Director Tonia Lovejoy today at noon.
At this virtual open house, Lovejoy will provide an update on program and fundraising priorities for the 2022 fiscal year.
A 20-minute presentation will be followed by an opportunity to ask questions. Register for the Zoom meeting at www.friendsvinp.org.
Animal Care Center raffle ongoing through Nov. 24
The Animal Care Center of St. John is raffling off an 11-by-16-inch oil on canvas painting by frequent St. John visitor Terry Shea.
Raffle tickets are $5 apiece or $20 for five and can be purchased in person at the ACC, by calling 340-774-1625, or by visiting www.stjohnanimalcarecenter.com/donate.
If purchasing online via PayPal, email info@stjacc.org to let the Animal Care Center know your donation is for the artwork raffle.
All proceeds raised go directly to the organization. The raffle will continue through Nov. 24.
Villas for the Park fundraiser to continue through Nov. 26
Friends of Virgin Islands National Park’s fifth annual Villas for the Park auction continues through the end of next week.
Interested bidders can visit https://friendsvinp.org/villas-for-the-park/ to view the villa stays up for grabs, and to register for the auction. All proceeds raised will help the Friends protect and preserve the V.I. National Park
Yacht Club announces annual Thanksgiving raffle
The Coral Bay Yacht Club is selling tickets for its 40th annual Thanksgiving regatta raffle.
First prize is a 50/50 cash prize; second and third prizes are half-day charters aboard Flyaway Charters and Salt Deck, each with a gift certificate to Lime Out; and fourth prize is a Vibe Collection handcrafted jewelry set.
Raffle tickets can be purchased in person at St. John Hardware or at Connections East, or online through PayPal to coralbayyachtclubstj@gmail.com with your contact info in the notes.
Tickets are $5 each or five for $20 and all proceeds benefit Kids and the Sea, Coral Bay’s youth sailing program.
Rhyme & Lime poetry night Nov. 27 at Bajo El Sol
Rhyme & Lime’s monthly poetry night is set for Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. at Bajo El Sol Art Gallery in Mongoose Junction.
To sign up to present at the event, message Rhyme & Lime STJ on Facebook or email rhymeandlime@gmail.com.
Presenters can read original poetry or works by other poets. A live video of the event will be streamed on Rhyme & Lime’s Facebook page. Virtual attendance is also available.