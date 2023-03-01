Society 340 to host Food Truck festival
Society 340 will host a Food Truck “Fete”ival March 18 and 19 at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles parking lot. In addition to food truck vendors, the event will feature family friendly entertainment, activities for kids, and more.
For more information or to register your food truck or as a vendor, call 340-690-3585 or email info@society340.org.
Historic Society to lead Annaberg walk
St. John Historical Society board member Weldom Wasson will lead a walk at the Annaberg plantation Saturday at 9 a.m. Wasson has been an Annaberg docent for more than 20 years. The tour is expected to last about 45 minutes. Participants should park in the Annaberg parking lot and have the ability to walk up a short hill. Those who attend should bring sunscreen, water, and a hat.
Virgin Islands Audubon Society plant sale
The Virgin Islands Audubon Society will host its annual plant sale Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon on the second floor of The Marketplace by St. John Hardware. There will be many varieties of plants to choose from.
DPNR Comprehensive Land and Water Use Plan town hall
The Department of Planning and Natural Resources will host a series of public meetings to launch its planning process for the Comprehensive Land and Water Use Plan. The plan is a long-term and big picture vision that will serve as the territory’s official guide for land and water use and sustainable development.
Since the plan must reflect the interests and goals of our communities, DPNR will be using a variety of tools and platforms to reach business owners, stakeholders, and residents to obtain input and ideas.
The first St. John meeting will be held today, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the St. John Legislature Building and the second will be held Friday from noon to 2 p.m. at Sprung Structure at Guy Benjamin School Site, Coral Bay.
For more information and to join the email list, go to www.planusvi.com.