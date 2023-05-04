University of the Virgin Islands professor of dance Elle Nielsen leads Gifft Hill School sixth-graders in a hip-hop dance lesson Tuesday on St. John. Nielsen worked with middle school students at GHS and the Julius E. Sprauve School this week as part of an outreach program through the St. John School of the Arts. Sixth-graders at both schools enjoyed one lesson with Neilsen, while seventh- and eighth-graders have two dance lessons this week. As part of this week’s outreach, Nielsen will lead a hip-hop and stretch master class for all ages today from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the St. John School of the Arts. The class is free and open to the public.