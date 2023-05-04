Coral Bay Community Council seeking director
The Coral Bay Community Council is seeking an executive director to manage its array of projects and organizational functions.
The position requires a professional staff member with leadership qualities to work on multiple grant-funded environmental and community projects, as well as managing and implementing a variety of financial, communications, fundraising, and record-keeping functions. Grant writing and robust office computer skills are essential, along with education and experience in environmental matters.
CBCC is a nonprofit agency that undertakes projects funded by federal grants and other sources for the good of the community and the protection of natural resources, and engages local residents and property owners in participating in environmental protection and community planning.
CBCC needs a strong leader who can perform both overall management functions and the environmental expertise/management work on grant projects. There will also be responsibility for specific research and analytic activities including ongoing water quality monitoring, environmental issues analysis, and other environmental quality research. Reporting to the board of directors, the new executive director position will evolve over the first year to have overall management and operational responsibility for CBCC’s programs, fundraising, and staff, as the leader of the 20-year-old organization retires. Job and application information can be found at www.coralbaycommunitycouncil.org. Applications are due May 20 and the approximate start date is July 1.
Clothes swap at Our Place in Coral Bay on Monday
Residents are invited to bring gently used clothes to Our Place in Coral Bay Monday from 2 to 6 p.m. Trade out your old styles for something new. Participation is free and open to the public.
St. John Rescue urges readiness for hurricanes
St. John Rescue’s Bob Malacarne in the organization’s annual public service report urged storm prep in honor of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Hurricane Preparedness Week, April 30-May 6.
“All those who will be on island during a major storm need to keep this important fact in mind: St. John Rescue members will not be out and about during a hurricane,” Malacarne said. “Once it is safe to travel, we will be out there helping those who need our help. Please be sensible and stay in a safe place until the storm is over.”
Malacarne reminded residents that emergency phone numbers are 911 from a landline and 340-776-9110 from a cell phone. St. John Rescue recommends taking the following steps during hurricane prep:
• Be prepared for brownouts ahead of the storm.
• Fill up all fuel and propane tanks.
• Ensure storm shutters and all necessary hardware are readily available and in good shape. If assistance is needed, arrange it before a hurricane approaches the local area.
• Listen to local radio and TV stations for advisories, and monitor activity at www.nhc.noaa.gov.
• Ensure a good supply of batteries for flashlights, radios, and other devices.
• Secure all items in your yard so they don’t become missiles in a strong wind.
• Prepare for no phone services and connectivity for an extended period.
• Determine a safe place where your family members can meet.
To learn more about St. John Rescue, visit www.stjrescue.org.