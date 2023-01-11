Coral Bay Community seeks help for small docks project
The Coral Bay Community Council is seeking proposals by qualified firms and individuals to perform benthic and shoreline environmental analysis in support of the nonprofit’s plan to develop small dinghy dock designs and permit applications for several sites in Coral Harbor. CBCC will receive proposals until 5 p.m. on Jan. 20 via email at cbcc@coralbaycommunitycouncil.org.
The Coral Bay organization is managing the process of designing small dinghy access and drop-off docks for transient visiting boaters, and is also seeking a short-term employee or contractor to provide expertise and evaluation of project options. This person should demonstrate experience in boating dock design or management and the service needs of visiting boaters, as well as writing analytic reports, and be able to accomplish assigned desk research and writing tasks efficiently. The scope of the responsibilities will depend on the applicant’s skill set.
This project is being funded under the federal Boating Infrastructure Grant program in cooperation with DPNR and FW, and the participation of local shoreline landowners.
The RFP and job listings can be viewed at www.coralbaycommunitycouncil.org.
Free composting and food security workshop Saturday
The V.I. Department of Agriculture, V.I. Conservation District in partnership with the nonprofit organization Island Green Living invites the public to a free Composting & Food Security presentation and workshop event on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gifft Hill School’s Upper Campus.
The VIDA/VICD will showcase the basics of composting and demonstrate how to build a “Johnson-Su bioreactor” composter, presented by Jason Budsan, a Virgin Islands artisan and business owner of Caribbean Herbals.
Island Green Living President Harith Wickrema will share a presentation on “Food Security in Your Own Home.” There will be giveaways available to the first 20 attendees and activities for children.
Participants will learn how to treat your food waste, simple and easy home composting, how to make an easy-to-use compost bin, and all about food security. This program is sponsored by the USDA National Association Conservation District, VIDA/VICD, and Island Green Living Association.
Sign up is open for water safety instructor class
Friends of Virgin Islands National Park will host a water safety instructor class on Saturday. The course requires completion of an online portion before the in-person training, so those interested are encouraged to sign up today.
Anyone age 15 and older can become an instructor. Friends will cover the $350 cost of the course, and everyone who attends must sign a letter of intent to teach the Friends’ Learn to Swim program one Saturday a month. The pay rate for swim instructors is $20/hour.
To sign up, contact Learn to Swim Coordinator Erin Hollander at ehollander@friendsvinp.org.
Love City Seafood Fest to take place Saturday
The third annual Love City Seafood Fest will take place Saturday beginning at 3 p.m. in the Franklin Powell Sr. Park. The event will include live performances by the Dynamic Dancers, Love City Pan Dragons, with entertainment by DJ Fergy and a performance by Cool Session Brass. Seafood vendors will be on site selling food, and there will be a cash bar. The event is free and open to the public.
Friends of the Park annual meeting set for Jan. 28
Friends of Virgin Islands National Park’s annual meeting is set for Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Trunk Bay pavilions. The meeting is open to the public and is an opportunity for the National Park Service, Friends, and community leaders to deliver updates on priorities for the park.
The keynote speaker will be Robert Stanton, 15th director of the National Park Service and 1971-1974 superintendent of the VINP. The meeting will also include remarks from Friends Executive Director Tonia Lovejoy and VINP Superintendent Nigel Fields, the swearing in of new board members led by chairman Andy Rutnik, and a question and answer session.
Following the meeting, guests are invited to a social hour enjoying traditional food and drinks prepared by Olivia Christian and live music by Eva Chinnery and Mark Wallace.
As parking is limited at Trunk Bay, guests are encouraged to park at the gravel lot in Cruz Bay. Shuttle buses will leave the lot at 10:15 a.m. A shuttle bus for Coral Bay residents will depart from in front of Pickles at 10 a.m. Return shuttles will be available following the meeting.
To register to attend the annual meeting, visit www.friendsvinp.org.
‘The Secret Lives of St. John Birds’ presentation Jan. 21
St. John resident Gail Karlsson will share pictures and stories of chasing birds on the island in a presentation Jan. 21 at 11 a.m. at the Gifft Hill School Lower Campus great room. Karlsson is an environmental lawyer, writer, and photographer who’s authored two books—“The Wild Life in an Island House” and “Learning About Trees and Plants — A Project of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of St. John.” She also recently published “A Birds’ Guide to The Battery and New York Harbor.”
The Jan. 21 event is hosted by the St. John Land Conservancy in association with the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of St. John and the V.I. Audubon Society. Some of Karlsson’s prints will be displayed and available for sale, with proceeds supporting the St. John Land Conservancy.