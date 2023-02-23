St. John Arts Festival Magazine to be released
St. JanCo will release the St. John Arts Festival Magazine, a locally produced publication celebrating the artistry, craftsmanship, and creativity of the St. John community, Sunday at 3 p.m. at Bajo El Sol.
The magazine was produced as part of the St. John Arts Festival schedule of events, which sought to highlight the arts in St. John in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and to establish a publicly accessible archive of virtual demonstrations, performances, and photos. Raffle tickets will be sold during the event as a fundraiser. Follow St. JanCo on social media to learn more about raffle prizes.
The St. John Arts Festival is typically held in February to highlight the music, dance, arts, and crafts of the St. John community. Previous festivals have been sponsored by the Virgin Islands Council of the Arts and the V.I. Tourism Department. The event has featured performances by the Love City Pan Dragons, Dynamic Dancers, Caribbean Ritual Dancers, Koko and the Sunshine Band, several community choirs, moko jumbies, and more.
The festival came under the stewardship of St. JanCo through conversations with St. John Arts Festival, INC, a nonprofit started by longtime visitor Frank Langley, who previously hosted the festival in Cruz Bay for more than 20 years.
Under the tutelage of St. JanCo and the project direction of Savannah Lyons Anthony, footage and photographs of cultural and artistic performances were assembled and interviews of culture bearers were conducted to maintain a digital record of the arts in St. John. Through this magazine, St. JanCo aims to honor the more than two-decade history of the St. John Arts Festival while inviting this generation to carry the torch forward.
“It was an absolute pleasure working alongside the St. JanCo team and members of the community to create the St. John Arts Festival Magazine,” said St. JanCo President Hadiya Sewer. “We hope that you are as moved and inspired by the arts on St. John as we are, and we look forward to the possibility of seeing you in person at a future St. John Arts Festival.”
Registration now open for Beach to Beach Power Swim
Registration for Friends of Virgin Islands National Park’s 20th annual Beach to Beach Power Swim, set for May 28, is now open.
Three courses begin at Maho with the 1-mile short course ending at Cinnamon, the 2.25 intermediate course concluding at Trunk, and the 3.5-mile long course finishing at Hawksnest. Three-person relay teams can compete in the long course and swimmers can choose the “assisted” category to swim with snorkels, fins, and exposure suits. Learn more and sign up at https://friendsvinp.org/power-swim/.
DPNR Comprehensive Land and Water Use Plan town hall
Dept. of Planning and Natural Resources will host a series of public meetings to launch its planning process for the Comprehensive Land and Water Use Plan. The CLWUP is a long-term and big picture vision that will serve as the territory’s official guide for land and water use and sustainable development.
“For more than 30 years, we have discussed the adoption of a comprehensive land and water use plan, and I am proud to say that DPNR is here to complete this mission,” said DPNR Commissioner Jean-Pierre Oriol.
He added, “We are excited to create a plan that respects everyone’s individual experience across the islands, while striving to develop a shared path forward and achieve a common vision for our future land and water use.”
Since the CLWUP must reflect the interests and goals of our communities, DPNR will be using a variety of tools and platforms to reach business owners, stakeholders, and residents to obtain input and ideas. The St. John meetings will take place March 2 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Legislature Chambers and March 3 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Legislature garage.
For more information and to join the email list, go to www.planusvi.com.
Historical Society to host Annaberg walk March 4
St. John Historical Society board member Weldom Wasson will lead a walk at the Annaberg plantation March 4 at 9 a.m.
Wasson has been an Annaberg docent for more than 20 years. The tour is expected to last about 45 minutes. Participants should park in the Annaberg parking lot and have the ability to walk up a short hill. Those who attend should bring sunscreen, water, and a hat.
Virgin Islands Audubon Society plant sale March 4
The Virgin Islands Audubon Society will host its annual plant sale March 4 from 8 a.m. to noon on the second floor of The Marketplace by St. John Hardware. There will be many varieties of plants to choose from.