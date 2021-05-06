Cool Session Brass set to perform in Coral Bay
St. John’s own Cool Session Brass will perform May 28 from 7 to 11 p.m. at Coral Bay Caribbean Oasis. There is a $20 entry fee and food and beverages will be available for purchase. Admission will be limited and masks are required. For more information, find Coral Bay Caribbean Oasis on Facebook, visit www.oasisstjohn.com, or call 340-774-1030.
New Day Workshop and Cafe accepting applications
The New Day Workshop and Cafe, a nonprofit that aims to provide mentoring and on-the-job training for young St. John residents who are not currently enrolled in school, is now accepting applications for trainees. Those ages 16 to 24 are eligible and the program is set to begin in May. Email newdaystjohn@gmail.com for more information.
Cruz Bay cameras installed for additional monitoring
Recently installed solar-powered cameras are keeping watch over Cruz Bay from the town’s roundabout, and will soon be joined by cameras in other locations, said V.I. Police Department spokesman Toby Derima.
“The VIPD camera system has been placed in that location for additional coverage of the Cruz Bay area,” he said. “It is part of the VIPD’s ongoing Crime Reduction initiative. Additional camera systems will be posted for additional coverage in the near future.”