STJ Rotary secretary elect attends event on St. Croix
Rotary Club of St. John’s secretary elect Shena Esannason attended the 2023 Rotary District 7020 President and Secretary Elect Conference on St. Croix on May 1-3. The event brings together newly elected presidents and secretaries across the district for fellowship, training, and inspiration.
“The PETS Conference was very informative and I learned so many things that is too much to list,” said Esannason. “However, during this conference, I realized that Rotary is not just a group that volunteers to help the community. We are a fellowship where we care about each other and come together to share our thoughts and interests on how we can be of valuable service to our community.”
Esannason said she learned the value of her role as secretary elect at the conference.
“One of our goals is to strive to become the club that everyone wants to be a part of,” she said. “As we all know, mental health has become a serious dilemma within our territory and the world. I was extremely happy to hear that Rotary will be focusing more on mental health within our community. Thank you, Rotary Club of St. John, for allowing me to take part in such a valuable training.”
The Rotary Club of St. John is actively seeking new members. Those interested are welcome to join one of Rotary’s regular meetings to learn more. Visit www.rotarystjohn.org or follow Rotary Club of St. John on Facebook.
Great Mangrove Cleanup this Saturday in Coral Bay
Everyone is invited to join the Coral Bay Community Council and Coral Bay Yacht Club as they volunteer for the University of the Virgin Islands Great Mangrove Cleanup this Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at Coral Harbor’s mangrove area. Those interested in volunteering should register online at https://viepscor.org/2023-marine-debris-cleanups.
David Knight Sr. to present at Historical Society meeting
St. John Historical Society former president David Knight Sr. will give a presentation on “The Diminishing Legacy of 17th-century Creole Society on St. John” at the next SJHS meeting May 23 at 7 p.m. at the Bethany Moravian Church Hall. The presentation will explore the Creole society that emerged in the territory during the colonization era and traces the society’s legacy.