Get Trashed to host Cruz Bay spring cleaning
Everyone is welcome to join a community effort to pick up trash in Cruz Bay on Saturday at 10 a.m., an event hosted by Get Trashed St. John. Volunteers should meet at 10 a.m. on the beach in front of High Tide with water, a hat, and sun protection. Bags and gloves will be provided and each volunteer will receive a free drink of their choice from High Tide after the pickup.
Island Green’s Earth month raffle offers escape for two
Island Green Living is inviting supporters to honor this year’s Earth Day theme, “Invest in Our Planet,” by taking a chance in the St. John nonprofit’s third annual Earth month raffle. The prize, a seven-night “Love City Escape for Two,” is valued at up to $11,000 and includes accommodations for two, air travel, Jeep rental, meals at island restaurants, activities, and more. Entries are $50 apiece, six for $250, or 25 for $1,000, with all proceeds benefiting Island Green Living. The raffle is open through April 30 at midnight, and there is no limit on entries. All entries will be considered a donation to the Island Green Living Association. The winner, who will be drawn live on Facebook May 5 at 2 p.m, will be notified by email. To enter, visit bit.ly/LoveCityEscape. The link is case sensitive.
Island Green Living operates the island’s only aluminum and ocean-bound plastic recycling programs and the ReSource Depot, St. John’s only thrift shop, as well as other sustainable endeavors. The aluminum recycling program has collected and recycled nearly 2.5 million cans since its inception, with 1.5 million recycled in the last year alone.
“Thanks to our partnership with PADNOS, we have captured nearly 35,000 pounds of certified ocean-bound numbers 1, 2, and 5 plastics since February 2022, saving it from polluting the sea and wasting away in the landfill,” said Harith Wickrema, president of Island Green Living. “Please donate generously as we are volunteering to preserve our islands.”
The ReSource Depot has saved more than 861,000 pounds of material from the landfill while providing an economical way to shop for everything from clothing and beach gear to housewares, furniture, and building materials. Green advocacy efforts include leading the charge on education and bans of toxic sunscreen, disposable plastic bags, plastic straws, and the burning of vegetative debris as well as helping craft the territorial Agricultural Plan and much more. The nonprofit is in need of financial support in order to continue its work.
The Love City Escape for Two raffle includes:
• Seven-night stay at Gallows Point Resort
• Airfare voucher up to $1,000 sponsored by the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism
• One-week Jeep rental courtesy of Seashell Vacations
• Beach Hideaway for two at Lovango Resort + Beach Club
• Two-hour private taco run with Salty Daze Charters
• $250 toward sail on Kekoa
• Private two-hour sunset sail for up to six people on Sailing Asante
• $100 gift certificate to Caravan Gallery
• $250 gift certificate to La Tapa Plage
• $200 gift certificate to Lime Out
• $125 gift certificate to Sam & Jack’s
• $100 gift certificate to Sun Dog Cafe
• $100 gift certificate to Windmill Bar
• $50 gift certificate to the new Dazey Drive In
• Supply of Caribbean Sol coral reef-safe sunscreen
• Voluntourism opportunity and private tour at the ReSource Depot