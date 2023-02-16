DPNR announces Land and Water Use Plan town hall
The Department of Planning and Natural Resources will host a series of public meetings to launch its planning process for the Comprehensive Land and Water Use Plan.
The land and water use plan is a long-term and big picture vision that will serve as the territory’s official guide for land and water use and sustainable development.
“For more than 30 years, we have discussed the adoption of a comprehensive land and water use plan, and I am proud to say that DPNR is here to complete this mission,” said DPNR Commissioner Jean-Pierre Oriol. He added, “We are excited to create a plan that respects everyone’s individual experience across the islands, while striving to develop a shared path forward and achieve a common vision for our future land and water use.”
Since the plan must reflect the interests and goals of our communities, DPNR will be using a variety of tools and platforms to reach business owners, stakeholders, and residents to obtain input and ideas.
The St. John meetings will take place March 2 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Legislature Chambers and March 3 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Legislature garage.
For more information and to join the email list, go to www.planusvi.com.
Registration now open for St. John Power Swim
Registration for Friends of Virgin Islands National Park’s 20th annual Beach to Beach Power Swim, set for May 28, is now open. Three courses begin at Maho with the 1-mile short course ending at Cinnamon, the 2.25 intermediate course concluding at Trunk, and the 3.5-mile long course finishing at Hawksnest. Three-person relay teams can compete in the long course and swimmers can choose the “assisted” category to swim with snorkels, fins, and exposure suits. Learn more and sign up at https://friendsvinp.org/power-swim/.
Land Conservancy’s Love for the Land fundraiser
St. John Land Conservancy will choose the winner of its Love for the Land fundraiser in a live Facebook event Saturday. The prize, a vacation package for two valued at more than $13,000, includes:
One-week stay for two in a glamping tent at Lovango Resort + Beach Club in May 2023 for dates that mutually work for both parties, including all resort amenities
• Airfare for two up to $1,000
• Sailing for two with Big Blue Excursions
• Power boat trip for two courtesy of Ocean Runner
• Dinner at Dave & Jerry’s Island Steakhouse, and at Cafe Roma
• Top-shelf rum tasting courtesy of Bajo El Sol
• A massage for two courtesy of Vitamin Sea Spa
All funds raised will support the St. John Land Conservancy. Raffle tickets can be purchased at www.st johnland conservancy.org.
Retired ranger Brannick to lead discussion
At the St. John Historical Society’s monthly meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Bethany Moravian Church Hall, retired Virgin Islands National Park ranger Laurel Brannick will present a discussion on the Leinster Bay waterfront area, which was added to the National Park Service’s Network to Freedom program in 2021.
In 1998, Congress passed The Underground Railroad Network to Freedom Act to establish a program that catalogs and documents sites around the country with a viable connection to the Underground Railroad. The mission of the Network to Freedom program, which is managed by the National Park Service, “is to honor, preserve, and promote the history of resistance to enslavement through escape and glitch, which continues to inspire people worldwide.”
Brannick will share stories of the Underground Railroad and information she included in the application for the Leinster Bay plantation and waterfront to be accepted into the program. Everyone is welcome to attend this free presentation.
Historical Society to host Annaberg walk March 4
St. John Historical Society board member Weldom Wasson will lead a walk at the Annaberg plantation March 4 at 9 a.m. Wasson has been an Annaberg docent for more than 20 years. The tour is expected to last about 45 minutes. Participants should park in the Annaberg parking lot and have the ability to walk up a short hill. Those who attend should bring sunscreen, water, and a hat.
Coral Bay welcomes communications specialist
Coral Bay Community Council announced that Maya Craig and Kaitlyn Cummings have been hired as the nonprofit’s watershed coordinator and communications specialist, respectively.
Craig has been a Coral Bay resident for nearly 20 years and holds degrees in visual arts and environmental science. Her work in conservation includes professional and volunteer capacities from native plant conservation to being a natural history guide.
Cummings grew up on St. John and recently earned a bachelor of communication studies degree from Florida Gulf Coast University. She has worked for Friends of Colorado State Parks and Caribbean Oceanic Restoration and Education Foundation, helping with community projects, distributing educational literature, managing social media and website content, and presenting educational lectures.