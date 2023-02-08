V.I. Port Authority to reveal Enighed plan at meeting
V.I. Port Authority officials will share the draft design for the proposed community park at Enighed Pond at a public meeting tonight at 6 at the Cleone H. Creque Legislative Conference Room in Cruz Bay.
Speakers will include V.I. Port Authority Executive Director Carlton Dowe and VIPA Director of Engineering Preston Beyer.
The meeting can be viewed lived on VIPA’s YouTube channel.
VIPA advises mariners of Victor Sewer Marine Facility
After receiving notice that the Virgin Islands National Park dock in Cruz Bay is closed through August for maintenance, the Virgin Islands Port Authority announced it will allow mariners to use the Victor Sewer Marine Facility, also known as “The Creek,” for loading and offloading only during the closure.
Mariners must contact the VIPA dockmasters via VHF channel No. 16 to request permission to use the dock at The Creek.
Requests will be approved on a first come, first served basis, and the dockmasters’ orders must be adhered to.
In addition, all users of the dock will be charged a $1 per foot, per day docking fee per VIPA’s marine tariff.
Mariners may contact Chief Wharfinger Lowell Blackwood at 340-513-1202 or by sending an email to lblackwood@viport.com.