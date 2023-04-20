Saturday Night Fever concert and dance party
Everyone is welcome to attend Sing St. John’s Saturday Night Fever concert and dance party Saturday from 6 to 9:30 p.m. in the Franklin Powell Sr. Park. This performance by the St. John Recovery Choir will feature special guests the Ocama Youth Choir, Eva Chinnery, and Shikima Jones-Sprauve.
Free Red Cross Learn to Swim instructor training
Friends of Virgin Islands National Park will host a free American Red Cross Water Safety Instructor class for those age 15 and above May 6 at Brewers Bay on St. Thomas. Those who attend the class must sign a letter of intent to teach 10 Learn to Swim summer camp sessions from June to early August. Instructors are paid $20 an hour. Sign up for the class at www.friendsvinp.org/learn-to-swim.
Earth Week events wrap up Saturday with beach cleanup
In honor of Earth Day, April 22, Friends of Virgin Islands National Park’s week of activities will wrap up Saturday with a beach cleanup at Hawksnest Beach hosted by Get Trashed St. John and the Unitarian Universalist Church. The cleanup will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and volunteers should bring water and sun protection. Bags, gloves, and grabbers will be provided. The cleanup will culminate with a vegetarian cookout.
National Park, Friends seeking youth employees
St. John and St. Thomas residents between the ages of 15 and 18 have two summer employment opportunities thanks to the Virgin Islands National Park and Friends of VINP.
Students are invited to apply for the Virgin Islands National Park’s summer 2023 Youth Conservation Corps program. Paid summer employment opportunities are available in a variety of projects including trail maintenance, visitor education, natural resource conservation, and facility improvement. Employees will work 32 hours per week and pay is $15 per hour. Applications can be picked up at the Cruz Bay visitors center or at the NPS office in the Tunick Building on St. Thomas. Applications are due May 5 and can be emailed to janice_williams@nps.gov or mailed to Virgin Islands National Park, Attn: YCC, 1300 Cruz Bay Creek, St. John, V.I. 00830.
Students are also invited to apply for the Friends Summer Trail Crew, a six-week program that runs from June 26 to Aug. 4. This is an opportunity for students to gain professional experience, develop leadership skills, work outdoors as part of a team, and learn about the National Park. Those who are interested should apply at www.friendsvinp.org/summer-trail-crew. For more information, contact Mark Gestwicki at mgestwicki@friendsvinp.org or 340-779-4940.
Coral Bay Stuff Depot to benefit community council
The next Coral Bay Stuff Depot is set for April 29, when residents are invited to set up a table on a first-come, first-served basis at Johnny Lime beginning at 8 a.m. Donations of gently used items may also be dropped off for the community yard sale, which will run from 9 a.m. to noon. All proceeds may be kept, though the Coral Bay Community Council requests donations to help with expenses. Those who would like to host a table, or who’d like to volunteer for the event, should email cbcc@coralbaycommunitycouncil.org.