Motorists should expect delays during AT&T project
Work on AT&T’s fiber optic cable deployment project is ongoing, and motorists should expect delays through March 27. Thermoplastic lines painting will begin at the Centerline and Gifft Hill intersection and will continue west along Centerline to Bethany. Work will be conducted between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., during which there will be partial road closures and lane closures.
DPNR to remove derelict vessels in Coral Bay harbor
Approximately 30 derelict vessels will be removed from sites across the territory including Coral Bay harbor at a cost of $1 million. Funding is provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Marine Debris Program to assist the territory in recovering from the 2017 hurricane season. Target vessels were identified by the Department of Planning and Natural Resources.
The selected contractors will also be removing marine debris surrounding the vessels.
Coral Bay was chosen along with Flamingo Pond on Water Island, the St. Thomas East End Reserves —specifically Inner Mangrove Lagoon and Benner Bay — and Salt River and Altona on St. Croix, for their importance as refuge areas during hurricanes as well as for their ecological value and surrounding habitats.
An additional $1 million is available for community-based hurricane debris cleanups. DPNR will issue sub-awards to allow local organizations to receive funding to remove debris from the 2017 hurricane season from locations with large-scale debris such as roofing material and appliances. Funding will be available through August 2022 and recipients must have a registered SAM and DUNS number.
“DPNR really encourages individuals and groups to collaborate in order to receive these awards,” said CZM Education and Outreach Coordinator Kristina Edwards.
For more information email Edwards at kristina.edwards@dpnr.vi.gov.
Commissioner to present Land and Water Use plan
Planning and Natural Resources Commissioner J.P. Oriol will speak to the League of Women Voters of the Virgin Islands at the organization’s March 6 virtual meeting from 10 a.m. to noon.
The commissioner will give updates on work already done, the process moving forward, and the timeline for the territory’s Land and Water Use Plan project. To join, use Zoom meeting ID 840 3482 9969 and passcode 566775.