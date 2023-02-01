St. John Recovery Choir’s rehearsals to begin
The sounds of the late 1970s and early 1980s that mark the disco era will be featured in the upcoming spring term of the St. John Recovery Choir, and everyone is welcome to join.
Rehearsals begin Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Gifft Hill School Upper Campus outdoor cafeteria. The term will culminate with a free concert and disco dance party in the Franklin Powell Sr. Park in April. To join the choir, click the registration button at www.singstjohn.org, or simply show up for the first rehearsal. Choir members are asked to contribute $50 upon registration to cover the cost of music and rehearsal space, but the fee can be waived.
“We don’t want to turn anyone away who wants to sing,” said Sing St. John founder Kristen Carmichael-Bowers. “Join us to shake your groove thing every Tuesday starting February 7.”
Sing St. John’s programming is made possible through grants from V.I. Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts, the V.I. Lottery, and The Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands, as well as donations from Martha and Dana Robes and generous community organizations, businesses, and individuals.
National Park hosts public Caneel Bay meetings
National Park Service officials’ ongoing series of public meetings on the future of Caneel Bay will continue with a meeting tonight at 5:30 p.m. at the Gifft Hill School Upper Campus.
A meeting is also scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. at the former Guy Benjamin School.
Comments regarding Caneel Bay can also be submitted online at parkplanning.nps.gov/caneelbayredevelopment, or in writing to Caneel Bay Redevelopment and Management Plan, c/o Superintendent Nigel Fields, 1300 Cruz Bay Creek, St. John, VI 00830. Mailed comments must be postmarked by the last day of the public comment period, Feb. 20.
Friends of the Park gala set for Saturday
Tickets are sold out for this Saturday’s Friends of Virgin Islands National Park annual fundraising gala, but residents can still try their luck with a raffle.
Prizes include restaurant gift certificates, jewelry, boat trips, and other items. Tickets must be purchased online by 3 p.m. Friday for $25 apiece of $100 for five. Supporters can also participate in an online auction, with bidding set to close at 3 p.m. today. Donations to the Virgin Islands National Park’s nonprofit partner can be made online. Learn more at www.friendsvinp.org/annual-gala.
Coral Bay groups plan cleanup this Saturday
Get Trashed St. John, Coral Bay Community Council, and the Coral Bay Yacht Club will host a Coral Bay cleanup Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m.
Volunteers should meet at the Skinny Legs parking lot at 9 a.m. with water, a hat, and sunscreen. Gloves and garbage bags will be provided. Volunteers will be divided into groups to focus on cleaning areas around the Coral Bay fire station and dumpsters. This is a family-friendly event and all are welcome to attend.
Coral Bay to offer drinking water testing
The Coral Bay Community Council will once again assist St. John residents in getting their drinking water tested on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Those who would like to utilize this service should stop by the CBCC office, across from the Coral Bay fire station, through Tuesday, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to pick up a sterilized container and sampling forms, and to pay for the test with a check for $54.75 made out to Coral Bay Community Council.
Sample bottles are limited to one per household and are available on a first come, first served basis until supplies run out. Those who aren’t able to cover the testing fee should contact the community council for assistance.
Water samples must be dropped off along with the required forms on Wednesday between 7 and 9 a.m. Once the sample is analyzed by Ocean Systems Laboratory on St. Thomas—the only local EPA-certified lab—results will be emailed to residents within 72 hours.
Coral Bay Community Council has offered this water testing service since 2010 as a way to reduce time and costs for Coral Bay residents who would like to have their water tested.
The council recommends residents test their drinking water on a regular basis, at least every six months, or if they notice a change in their water’s taste, smell, or color.
To learn more about your drinking water system, including filtration and UV purification systems, contact the CBCC at 340-776-2099 or cbcc@coralbaycommunitycouncil.org, or stop by the office.
“We are here to help residents get clean, drinkable water that meets EPA drinking water standards,” said CBCC Environmental Programs Manager Rachel McKinley. “Good water quality is imperative to the health and happiness of our community.”
CBCC’s water testing service is part of its Coral Bay Watershed Management Plan, and part of the nonprofit’s USDA grant-funded and wastewater system management work. Learn more at www.coralbaycommunitycouncil.org/water-and-waste-water/.