St. John women invited to apply for Rutnik Scholarship
The Ruby Rutnik Scholarship Fund announced April 9 that it is once again accepting scholarship applications for the upcoming school year.
This December marks 27 years since an automobile accident prematurely ended the life of Rutnik, who was born and raised on St. John and was a senior attending American University at the time of the accident. The year after the accident, Rutnik’s family and community members rallied to honor her memory by establishing an annual college scholarship in her name. Every year since 1997, annual scholarships totaling $5,000 or more have been awarded to young women from St. John.
The Ruby Rutnik Scholarship is open to females who have lived on St. John for at least five years and plan to enroll or continue their education at an accredited college or university. Scholarship applications are available for pickup at Connections in Cruz Bay and Coral Bay, through high school guidance counselors, or by contacting the Rutnik family directly at 340-693-8069 or cookrutnik@gmail.com. The application deadline is May 25 and scholarship winners will be notified on or before June 9.
Since its inception in 1997, more than $194,000 in scholarships has been awarded to Virgin Islands students. Those wishing to contribute to the scholarship fund can make a check payable to Gifft Hill School, noting RRSF on the memo line, and mail the check to Gifft Hill School, P.O. Box 1657, St. John, V.I. 00831. The Rutnik family thanks the community for their continued support of tuition assistance.
Coral Bay Stuff Depot to be held this Saturday
The next Coral Bay Stuff Depot is set for Saturday, when residents are invited to set up a table on a first-come, first-served basis at Johnny Lime beginning at 8 a.m. Donations of gently used items may also be dropped off for the community yard sale, which will run from 9 a.m. to noon. All proceeds may be kept, though the Coral Bay Community Council requests donations to help with expenses. Those who would like to host a table, or who’d like to volunteer for the event, should email cbcc@coralbaycommunitycouncil.org.
Free Learn to Swim instructor training May 6
Friends of Virgin Islands National Park will host a free American Red Cross Water Safety Instructor class for those age 15 and above May 6 at Brewers Bay on St. Thomas. Those who attend the class must sign a letter of intent to teach 10 Learn to Swim summer camp sessions from June to early August. Instructors are paid $20 an hour. Sign up for the class at www.friendsvinp.org/learn-to-swim.
National Park, Friends seek youth summer employees
St. John and St. Thomas residents between the ages of 15 and 18 have two summer employment opportunities thanks to the Virgin Islands National Park and Friends of VINP.
Students are invited to apply for the Virgin Islands National Park’s summer 2023 Youth Conservation Corps program. Paid summer employment opportunities are available in a variety of projects including trail maintenance, visitor education, natural resource conservation, and facility improvement. Employees will work 32 hours per week and pay is $15 per hour.
Applications can be picked up at the Cruz Bay visitors center or at the NPS office in the Tunick Building on St. Thomas. Applications are due May 5 and can be emailed to janice_williams@nps.gov or mailed to Virgin Islands National Park, Attn: YCC, 1300 Cruz Bay Creek, St. John, V.I. 00830.
Students are also invited to apply for the Friends Summer Trail Crew, a six-week program that runs from June 26 to Aug. 4. This is an opportunity for students to gain professional experience, develop leadership skills, work outdoors as part of a team, and learn about the National Park. For more information, contact Mark Gestwicki at mgestwicki@friendsvinp.org or 340-779-4940.
Power Swim celebrating 20 years with raffle
The Friends of Virgin Islands National Park’s annual Beach to Beach Power Swim will mark 20 years with a raffle. Tickets are $20 each or six for $100, and there will be only one winner. The prize is a collection of items and gift certificates, all donated by local businesses.
Registration for the race is still open but spots are filling up, with more than 200 participants already signed up. Volunteers are needed for the May 7 practice swim and for the race on May 28. To learn more, sign up for the Power Swim, or enter the raffle, visit www.friendsvinp.org/power-swim.
Clothes swap at Our Place in Coral Bay set for May 8
Residents are invited to bring gently used clothes to Our Place in Coral Bay May 8 from 2 to 6 p.m. Trade out your old styles for something new. Participation is free and open to the public.
Friends scholarships now open for next school year
Friends of Virgin Islands National Park is offering two scholarships for the 2023-2024 school year. Applications for both awards are due May 15.
The Noble Samuel Scholarship, endowed by anonymous donors and inspired by the scholarship’s namesake, a VINP ranger who shared his love for the park, is available to Virgin Islands youth attending college. The award is $2,500 per semester and includes a paid internship opportunity with the Friends. Applicants should have a minimum of a B average in high school and must maintain a minimum B average, or show consistent improvement toward a minimum B average, within the first year at university to be eligible for renewal. The application requires an essay and two letters of recommendation, one of which is from a teacher.
The Jeffrey Matheny Scholarship is sponsored by the Friends with the aim of encouraging study among Virgin Islanders at the university level in fields related to natural resource management or protection. The award is a $5,000 annual scholarship to a Virgin Islander attending or entering into an accredited university with a planned major in a field related to natural resources like environmental science, biology, chemistry, marine science, or oceanography. To be eligible, students must live in and have completed high school in the Virgin Islands and earned a 3.0 during their most recent three semesters of high school or university. Priority will be given to students studying at the University of the Virgin Islands, but Virgin Islanders studying at any accredited university are eligible to apply.
To learn more about these scholarships or to apply, visit www.friendsvinp.org/scholarships.
Island Green’s Earth month raffle offers escape for two
Island Green Living is inviting supporters to honor this year’s Earth Day theme, “Invest in Our Planet,” by taking a chance in the St. John nonprofit’s third annual Earth month raffle.
The prize, a seven-night “Love City Escape for Two,” is valued at up to $11,000 and includes accommodations for two, air travel, Jeep rental, meals at island restaurants, activities, and more. Entries are $50 apiece, six for $250, or 25 for $1,000, with all proceeds benefiting Island Green Living.
The raffle is open through Sunday at midnight, and there is no limit on entries. All entries will be considered a donation to the Island Green Living Association. The winner, who will be drawn live on Facebook May 5 at 2 p.m., will be notified by email. To enter, visit bit.ly/LoveCityEscape.