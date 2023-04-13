Friends of National Park to host Earth Week events
In honor of Earth Day, April 22, Friends of Virgin Islands National Park will host a week of events starting this weekend.
On Saturday, beach cleanups will take place across the island from 9 a.m. to noon. To adopt a beach to clean up, contact Jennifer Stone at jstone@friendsvinp.org.
• Drunk Bay Beach, led by Friends. Volunteers should meet at 9 a.m. in the Salt Pond parking lot.
• Princess Bay, led by V.I. Expedition Company. Volunteers should meet at 9 a.m. at Princess Bay.
• Cruz Bay Beach, led by Low Key Watersports. Volunteers should meet at 9 a.m. in front of the Low Key store.
On Tuesday, volunteers are invited to help with marine debris staging with the Friends Trail Crew’s volunteer walk-up program. Those interested should meet at the National Park Service maintenance lot at 8 a.m., or the Cinnamon Bay parking lot at 8:30 a.m. Debris will be picked up by the Friends crew and Dulce Vita Sails later in April.
April 20:
Friends of VINP’s annual tree giveaway will take place from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the NPS visitors center pavilion. There will be 400 trees given away on a first-come, first-served basis.
April 21:
The Earth Day fair and litter stomp parade will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Franklin Powell Sr. Park. The event will be attended by students at St. John schools and will include a Litter Stomp Crew competition, junior ranger awards, and waste management recognition.
April 22:
Get Trashed St. John and the Unitarian Universalist Church will host a beach cleanup from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hawksnest Beach.
STJ Rescue applauds one of its volunteer members
With National Volunteer Week approaching, April 16-23, St. John Rescue is shining the spotlight on one of its volunteer members, Valerie Hewitt. She moved to St. John from Michigan one year ago after graduating from EMT Academy. Hewitt was introduced to the island by her boyfriend and fellow St. John Rescue member Landry Boysen.
“The people who live here make it a special place, and it’s been a pleasure to serve them through St. John Rescue,” Hewitt said of her new home.
Hewitt grew up in a big family in a very small town and has always loved helping people. She is very passionate about trying to make a difference in the lives of others, said St. John Rescue President Bob Malacarne. Hewitt enjoys diving, hiking, traveling, and seeking out skydiving locations. She is training for the 24-hour obstacle course challenge, World’s Toughest Mudder, in which she’ll compete this November.
“St. John Rescue is so very fortunate to have Valerie as an active responding member,” said Malacarne. “The 28 members of St. John Rescue volunteer their time to support the organization’s effort to provide the best possible emergency medical care possible. National Volunteer Week is a week that provides us an opportunity to recognize the impact of volunteer service and the power of volunteers to tackle society’s greatest challenges, to build stronger communities, and to be a force that transforms the world. St. John Rescue appreciates each and every volunteer for their dedication to our cause of providing the best emergency services support to FEMS, VIPD, VITEMA, and the National Park Service.”
Anyone interested in taking a CPR or first aid class with St. John Rescue should call 340-693-7377 to sign up.
National Park, Friends seeking youth employees
St. John and St. Thomas residents between the ages of 15 and 18 have two summer employment opportunities thanks to the Virgin Islands National Park and Friends of VINP.
Students are invited to apply for the Virgin Islands National Park’s summer 2023 Youth Conservation Corps program. Paid summer employment opportunities are available in a variety of projects including trail maintenance, visitor education, natural resource conservation, and facility improvement. Employees will work 32 hours per week and pay is $15 per hour. Applications can be picked up at the Cruz Bay visitors center or at the NPS office in the Tunick Building on St. Thomas. Applications are due May 5 and can be emailed to janice_williams@nps.gov or mailed to Virgin Islands National Park, Attn: YCC, 1300 Cruz Bay Creek, St. John, V.I. 00830.
Students are also invited to apply for the Friends Summer Trail Crew, a six-week program that runs from June 26 to Aug. 4. This is an opportunity for students to gain professional experience, develop leadership skills, work outdoors as part of a team, and learn about the VINP. The crew works in the park on St. John under the supervision of the Friends trails coordinator. Work will focus on the maintenance of hiking trails and historic sites in the park, with potential duties including digging, sawing, pruning, hauling, and other physical tasks. Fridays are a paid vacation day that include activities like kayaking, a boat excursion, and learning about traditional uses of local plants and the park’s archaeology program. Those who are interested should apply at www.friendsvinp.org/summer-trail-crew. For more information, contact Mark Gestwicki at mgestwicki@friendsvinp.org or 340-779-4940.
Power Swim celebrating 20 years with raffle
The Friends of Virgin Islands National Park’s annual Beach to Beach Power Swim will mark 20 years with a raffle. Tickets are $20 each or six for $100, and there will be only one winner. The prize is a collection of items and gift certificates, all donated by local businesses.
Registration for the race is still open but spots are filling up, with more than 200 participants already signed up. Volunteers are needed for the May 7 practice swim and for the race on May 28. To learn more, sign up for the Power Swim, or enter the raffle, visit www.friendsvinp.org/power-swim.
Friends scholarships now open for 2023-24 school year
Friends of Virgin Islands National Park is offering two scholarships for the 2023-2024 school year. Applications for both awards are due May 15.
The Noble Samuel Scholarship, endowed by anonymous donors and inspired by the scholarship’s namesake, a VINP ranger who shared his love for the park, is available to Virgin Islands youth attending college. The award is $2,500 per semester and includes a paid internship opportunity with the Friends.
Applicants should have a minimum of a B average in high school and must maintain a minimum B average, or show consistent improvement toward a minimum B average, within the first year at university to be eligible for renewal. The application requires an essay and two letters of recommendation, one of which is from a teacher.
The Jeffrey Matheny Scholarship is sponsored by the Friends with the aim of encouraging study among Virgin Islanders at the university level in fields related to natural resource management and protection. The award is a $5,000 annual scholarship to a Virgin Islander attending or entering into an accredited university with a planned major in a field related to natural resources like environmental science, biology, chemistry, marine science, or oceanography.
To be eligible, students must live in and have completed high school in the Virgin Islands and earned a 3.0 during their most recent three semesters of high school or university. Priority will be given to students studying at the University of the Virgin Islands, but Virgin Islanders studying at any accredited university are eligible to apply.
To learn more about these scholarships or to apply, visit www.friendsvinp.org/scholarships.