CZM meeting to discuss Cruz Bay power line burial
The St. John Coastal Zone Management Committee will host a virtual public hearing today at 4 p.m. to discuss the V.I. Water and Power Authority’s proposed burial of utility lines in Cruz Bay.
The proposed underground project will be located on the western end of the island of St. John and extend from the WAPA substation on Frank Bay to the Westin Resort, Myrah Keating Smith Community Health Center, and to Maho Bay. Public testimony will be heard at the meeting.
The application documents are available for public review at http://dpnr.vi.gov/czm/programs-viczmp/federal-consistency-viczmp. These documents are also on file for review by appointment only at the DPNR Division of CZM, Charles Wesley Turnbull Regional Public Library on St. Thomas between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., except holidays. Appointments can be made by calling 340-774-3320.
Properly signed statements concerning the proposed project will become part of the hearing record. Written statements must be submitted by Feb. 26 via email to czm@dpnr.vi.gov. The following information should be used to view the meeting: URL: https://zoom.us/join, meeting ID: 832 4059 0426, password: 613562.
Community Council is seeking in-person tutors
The Coral Bay Community Council is looking for volunteers to help with their in-person tutoring program at Calabash Boom on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Tutoring sessions are limited to small groups and masks are required. Students need general assistance with keeping their focus, understanding their assignments, and various computer issues.
A minimum two-hour commitment is appreciated. Tutors should have good computer skills and be comfortable working with second through sixth graders. Contact tutor1@coralbaycommunitycouncil.org to sign up.
DPNR to remove derelict vessels in Coral Bay harbor
Approximately 30 derelict vessels will be removed from sites across the territory including Coral Bay harbor at a cost of $1 million. Funding is provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Marine Debris Program to assist the territory in recovering from the 2017 hurricane season. Target vessels were identified by DPNR. The selected contractors will also be removing marine debris surrounding the vessels.
“This is another example of the Bryan/Roach Administration’s commitment to a full recovery from Hurricanes Irma and Maria and the restoration and maintenance of our marine resources,” said DPNR Commissioner J.P. Oriol.
Coral Bay was chosen along with Flamingo Pond on Water Island, the St. Thomas East End Reserves —specifically Inner Mangrove Lagoon and Benner Bay — and Salt River and Altona on St. Croix, for their importance as refuge areas during hurricanes as well as for their ecological value and surrounding habitats.
An additional $1 million is available for community-based hurricane debris cleanups. DPNR will issue sub-awards to allow local organizations to receive funding to remove debris from the 2017 hurricane season from locations with large-scale debris such as roofing material and appliances.
Funding will be available through August 2022 and recipients must have a registered SAM and DUNS number.
“DPNR really encourages individuals and groups to collaborate in order to receive these awards,” said CZM Education and Outreach Coordinator Kristina Edwards.
For more information email Edwards at kristina.edwards@dpnr.vi.gov.
Commissioner to present Land and Water Use plan
Department of Planning and Natural Resources Commissioner J.P. Oriol will speak to the League of Women Voters of the Virgin Islands at the organization’s March 6 virtual meeting from 10 a.m. to noon. The commissioner will give updates on work already done, the process moving forward, and the timeline for the territory’s Land and Water Use Plan project. To join, use Zoom meeting ID 840 3482 9969 and passcode 566775.
Gifft Hill School joins inclusivity assessment
Gifft Hill School is participating in the Assessment of Inclusivity and Multiculturalism organized by the National Association of Independent Schools.
The assessment will deliver quantitative and qualitative data on the school’s diversity climate through a several weeks-long process. The goal of the assessment is to build and sustain “vibrant, engaging learning communities that elicit peak achievement and performance from all involved,” according to the National Association of Independent Schools.
The process begins with surveys and interviews with students, parents and guardians, teachers, administrators, alumni, and trustees.
At Gifft Hill School, committees will supplement survey data with ideas and questions that are specific to the school’s location and communities.
The surveys, interviews, ideas, and questions will generate data on the school’s curriculum, admissions, financial aid, co-curricular activities, publications, hiring, governance, and services.
The process is designed to produce a deep understanding of the school’s current climate of inclusivity and multiculturalism, which will prepare the school to develop new and expanded strategies for meeting goals of inclusion, equity, and social justice.