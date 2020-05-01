Take a lesson from the kids studying online schooling and learn something new yourself. Anyone with a smartphone can further their education with apps such as edX or Coursera. With thousands of courses from prominent institutions of higher education such as Berkeley and Harvard, users can audit courses for free with on-demand video lectures, homework exercises and community discussion forums.
Established in 2012 by Harvard University and The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), EdX offers more than 2,500 free courses from 140 institutions. More than 14 million students have taken courses on the platform. For a fee, users can earn a certificate or a degree in the arts, sciences, business and much more.
Coursera is a leading online learning platform used by 56 million learners around the world. More than 200 of the world’s top universities and industry educators partner with Coursera to offer courses, specializations, certificates, and degree programs. Many are free, though there is a fee to earn a certificate or degree.
