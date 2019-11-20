Young men learned a few things about putting their best foot forward Tuesday.
The daylong International Men’s Day Summit at the University of the Virgin Islands Great Hall featured presentations aimed at helping young men develop into responsible adults.
International Men’s Day, founded in 1999 by Jerome Teelucksingh of Trinidad, is observed each year on Nov. 19 and aims to bring attention to the importance of positive male role models, focus on men’s health and well-being and to improve gender relations and promote gender equality.
During Tuesday’s presentations, the young men, who hailed from Good Hope Country Day School and St. Croix Educational Complex High School, heard from professors, business professionals and even V.I. dignitaries, including Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.
Bryan, in his brief remarks, shared words of inspiration and encouragement, telling those in attendance that in order to “grow up and be a man,” it is important to “accept the responsibilities of being a man.”
One of those responsibilities, Bryan told the high schoolers, is continuing their education.
“The women are really leading the way and we have fallen behind,” the governor said, noting the ratio of men to women in colleges and universities is staggering. At Historically Black Colleges and Universities the ratio of women to men is eight to one.
Valdemar Hill, a retired tenured business professor at UVI and former chief negotiator for the Office of Collective Bargaining, discussed the importance of positive role models.
He encouraged the young men to seek out positive male role models, especially if they do not have a father-figure in their lives.
Hill said that nearly 25% of children nationwide grew up in homes with single mothers. Of that group, 35% reported they “never see their fathers,” Hill shared.
“No matter how great a mother is — she cannot replace what a father brings a child,” Hill said, telling the young men to actively seek out role models in the community who are willing and capable to help them maneuver through life.
“Seek out those role models who you want to emulate — let them help you become the type of person that you truly want to be,” he said. “A positive role model should help you go through the maze that this life is often like.”
Hill said that with the help of positive role models, the young men will be well on their way to becoming “positive contributors” to society.
Tuesday’s event also featured presentations on topics including mental, physical and spiritual health and the roles men play in society.
