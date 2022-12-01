ST. CROIX — All roads will lead to Asado Crucian Latin Grill in Castle Coakley this Sunday as residents and visitors alike find themselves in hog heaven — literally.
The 15th Annual Lechon Festival is set for noon through 9 that night. Lechon means roasted whole pork — skewered on a spit — that’s cooked for hours over hot coals or an open flame.
The spit is slowly turned so that the entire animal is completely roasted, over the course of several hours, resulting in a meat that is tender and juicy, and skin that is crispy.
Lechon festivals are popular across dozens of Hispanic countries, including on nearby Puerto Rico, and has become a staple of the Crucian Christmas Festival season.
Luis Cuencas, president of the Lechon Festival Committee, said the tradition began on St. Croix by Puerto Rican elders, and handed down to the younger generation just over five years ago so the tradition would not die.
The festival has not been held since 2019 because of COVID, so organizers are excited, according to Cuencas.
“We are all really excited that the tradition is returning after the break, and the buzz in the community is very good,” he said. “We will have 10 vendors, all selling lechon and other favorite foods with all of the traditional trimmings.”
Each year, the committee recognizes outstanding community members who have given selflessly and this year’s honoree is Cynthia Michelle Torres Sanes. Sanes, a life-long resident of St. Croix, is a member of Central High School Class of 1993. She has been involved in a number of nonprofits and community events. Ceuencas said her most outstanding commitment currently has been her work with the St. Croix Dolphins Swim Team.
“She has really been doing a lot for that program and for the students who attend, so we want to acknowledge her and thank her,” he said. “We are also going to have a big raffle at the festival and proceeds from the ticket sales will go to the Dolphins Swim Team, as well as our contribution.”
In addition to the raffle, there will also be a Domino Tournament with a $2,000 cash prize.
Live music will be provided by deejay Norbin Felix of Unlimited Sounds, and the Los Intocables Band hailing from Vieques, Puerto Rico.
“It is going to be a great time for everyone, there is no entrance fee and all the food will be great,” Cuencas said.