Several individuals either affiliated with the V.I. Legislature or who have recently visited the Legislature have been identified as “persons of interest” in connection with the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, according to a statement Saturday from Senate President Novelle Francis Jr.
As such, Francis has postponed all committee meetings, including a scheduled legislative session, planned for this week.
The Legislature will also be closed to all visitors, and allow for a protocol for COVID-19 to be finalized and implemented, according to the statement.
Francis said it is in the best interests of the Legislature to take all necessary precautions.
“The developing circumstances of COVID-19 demand that the Legislature take all appropriate actions to prevent the spread of the virus. We remain hopeful that these measures, in collaboration with ongoing public health efforts, will minimize the risks to our community,” he said in the statement.
Francis encourages anyone who is concerned that they may have been exposed to coronavirus to contact the V.I. Health Department’s hotline at 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519.
