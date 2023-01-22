Family and friends are sad to announce that Leroy Amadeo Frett, 83, of St. Thomas, died Friday, Jan. 5, 2023.
He is survived by his daughters, Enid Darby and Debrah Frett; by a son, Joseph Frett; grandchildren, Tyron Hines, J'anelle Darby, R'moni Frett, Joseph Frett; stepchildren, Olivia Prescod, Cyrillene Felix, Pamela Alleyne, Andrea Morris, Neil Blackman and Anthony Blackman; step-grandchildren, Terry Prescod, LaTonia Johnson and Sade Benjamin; siblings, Mario Frett (Luna Frett), Harry Frett (Cynthia Frett), Thelma Frett, Letrice Frett and Lorna Middleton; a sister in Law, Rosemary Frett; a list of nieces and nephews too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the viewing on Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023, at the Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 7:30-9 p.m.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at All Saints Cathedral at 9 a.m., with the interment in Eastern Cemetery.
For directions and online condolences, please visit www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.