In Genesis chapter 22, the author at the outset wants to make sure that we do not stop mid-course, thinking that we have read or heard the full extent of the will of God. Rather, chapter 22 begins, loosely translated, “God tested Abraham.”
I am blessed to own a copy of the celebrated treatise, “Understanding Genesis” (1966), by the great 20th century scholar of the Hebrew Bible, the late Nahum M. Sarna, who for many years headed the Hebrew Bible Department of Brandeis University. I have also consulted the commentary of the renowned late 20th century and early 21st century scholar, University of California at Berkeley professor Robert B. Alter in his “The Five Books of Moses: A Translation with Commentary (2004).”
Both flag the uniqueness of that opening: “God tested Abraham.” We do not have to read through to the end of the chapter to discover that the purpose of the episode is not simply to set out in beautifully, almost poetically gruesome detail what both God and we despise. Instead, the episode is intended to help remind and teach God’s beloved people, including you and me, a lesson for hard times. “God tested Abraham” and just as surely, God will save us.
As Pastor (and chanteuse extraordinaire) Shirley Caesar gloriously reminds us, “No matter what … No matter how … He’ll do it again!”
God is all about Salvation.
The objective here for us is to realize the benefits promised in 2nd Timothy 3:16-17. (“All Scripture is inspired by God, and is useful for teaching the truth, rebuking error, correcting faults, and giving instruction for right living … so that the person who serves God may be fully qualified and equipped to do every kind of good deed.”) In other words, the question we should ask ourselves next is: What are today’s tests and what are they teaching us?
In Genesis chapter 22, God was initially perceived to be testing Abraham by asking him to sacrifice his designated heir, Isaac, on an altar, which was more or less was where the Temple at Jerusalem’s sacrificial altar would be built. That Abraham agreed and prepared, taking concrete steps, to do as asked, constituted the patriarch’s victorious response of faith and fear.
However, the exchange also taught that God could be counted on regardless to manifest the Divine’s abhorrence for human sacrifice, no matter how holy the circumstances might appear to be. Moreover, the exchange and resolution taught that God was prepared to rescue Abraham’s inheritance and covenantal commitment, eternally, to God’s way of life and love. (See Genesis 22:12-18.)
The relentless growth of the pandemic COVID-19, the all-too-familiar prediction of a dangerous hurricane season and the threat of more seismic destruction close by in Puerto Rico — should incline us to look to the experience of our common ancestor in fear and faith, Abraham, and with him win God’s favor, however manifested, because God, in the end, is all about Salvation, and “will do it again!” He will rescue us.
— The Rev. Dr. Wesley S. Williams Jr., Bishop’s Sub-Dean for St. Thomas and St. John in the Episcopal Diocese of the Virgin Islands