Residents on St. Croix should expect to see “a small flame and plumes of steam” from the Limetree Bay refinery with work to purge gases continuing this weekend as part of the company’s preparation for an extended shutdown.
According to a statement released Thursday evening, the refinery announced that the next step in its shutdown process, which began earlier this summer “includes purging oil and gases from the refinery in accordance with an EPA-approved procedure.”
“The flare stack will be returned to service for this operation, and we expect a small flame and occasional plumes of steam to be visible at the flare tip,” according to the news release. “Limetree Refinery would like to assure the community that the flare stack has been fully repaired following the May 12 incident at the refinery. The repairs were inspected and validated by independent experts and the flare was tested under an EPA-approved procedure.”
No odors are anticipated or any “other impact to the community from the activity at the refinery, and we will continue to conduct fence-line air monitoring as usual to provide additional assurance to our neighbors,” the release stated.
Problems and accidents at the refinery resulted in the Environmental Protection Agency ultimately issuing an emergency shutdown order on May 14, two days after residents complained of the latest flareup.
The refinery is separate from Limetree Bay Terminals, and since it officially restarted operations in February, residents repeatedly reported foul odors, gas releases, and a sheen of oil droplets coating homes, cars, crops, and roofs that drain rainwater into cisterns for drinking water.
During a press conference in July, Jeffrey Rinker, chief executive officer of Limetree Bay Refinery, addressed the brief but ultimately disastrous restart of the refinery that left hundreds of refinery employees and contractors laid off.
“With no cash coming in from investors,” and the refinery not generating revenue, the company is preparing for “a shutdown period of unknown and indefinite duration,” Rinker said at the time, and following an announcement that the company had filed for bankruptcy.
He added that as part of the bankruptcy process, “we’ll begin to explore a potential sale of the refinery assets.”
Media reports at the time noted that the refinery’s owners spent $4.1 billion in an effort to restart the facility and needed to raise another $1.2 billion to complete the job.
The U.S. Justice Department recently filed a complaint saying refinery officials publicly minimized serious accidents and chemical releases that endangered St. Croix residents’ health as early as December, two months before the refinery officially restarted operations.
The refinery, then operating as Hovensa, had been previously shut down in 2012 after years of economic troubles were compounded by similar accidents and violations of the Clean Air Act.
Individuals seeking more information about this weekend’s cleanup, or wishing to report concerns should contact the Command Center at 340-692-3000, the release stated.