Lionfish Derby will return to St. Croix waters on Saturday.
Sponsored by the Planning and Natural Resources Department’s Fish and Wildlife Division and the Caribbean Oceanic and Restoration Foundation, the derby will run from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. to collect and remove as many of the invasive species as possible.
Weigh-ins begin immediately afterward at stations located in Altona Lagoon, Molasses Dock and the Frederiksted boat ramp.
Marine protected areas and Buck Island remain off-limits, but participants can harvest in all other St. Croix territorial waters, according to a press release from DPNR.
Participants must follow federal, state and local laws and only legal means of capture will be allowed.
Registration for the derby costs $50 per person and teams of up to four people are permitted. Team captains are required to attend a captain’s meeting at 6 p.m. Friday at Leatherback Brewery. All participants are encouraged to attend the meeting, and a complete list of derby rules can be found on the CORE Foundation website.
Awards, including cash prizes valued at more than $7,500, will be announced during a ceremony on Sunday at Leatherback Brewery in the St. Croix Industrial Park from 2 to 4 p.m.
Saturday’s catch will be put to use in public lionfish preparations and tastings.