Sometimes you get bored and you start just flipping through channels on the TV. You’re not looking for anything in particular. That’s where I was. I had some laundry to fold and so was just looking for something entertaining to have on in the background.
As usual, TV didn’t let me down.
I stopped on a channel because I thought I saw a guy with a rainbow, sparkle Mohawk. I flipped back, and sure enough, there he was. Not only did he have a sparkly Mohawk — it wasn’t rainbow, just multiple pastel colors — but he was dressed in what I can only describe as furry chaps, was shirtless and covered in body glitter.
I was just about to turn the channel, figuring I’d seen enough, and then I caught sight of what the show was. It was a documentary about people who live their lives as unicorns.
Yep. Unicorns.
I know unicorns are hot among the younger set, but I had no idea this subset of culture existed. I’m not going to lie, I was intrigued.
I didn’t watch all of it because, well, it wasn’t as deep as I thought. Much of it was just recycled hippie ideas repackaged for modern times and sprinkled with a healthy dose of narcissism and drug use. Amidst the positive platitudes and motivational poster fodder, however, were a few gems that made you stop and think.
One thing in particular that one of the people said stuck with me so much I wrote it down. I wasn’t sure at the time why it resonated so deeply with me. I just felt compelled to type it in a special file I keep on my phone for things that make me go hmmmm.
They were interviewing one woman of the unicorn blessing (yes that is the official name for a group of unicorns) and they asked her how she got drawn to the unicorn life. Her answer was so simple and pure. “I just like to be surrounded by things that are pretty all the time,” she said.
It sounds so simplistic and juvenile, and yet it has such a refreshing and encouraging spirit to it that it really touched me. Just like the unicorn people themselves, it can seem like just this self indulgent, first-world type of thing to say and believe. However, if you take a moment to dig a little deeper you can start to see some clarifying truths being divulged.
Remove the sentiment from the materialistic train of thought it tries to inspire and see how this is a true feeling most of us have. It can start with just things. Commercials will have you believing nonsense like there is a perfect couch out there that will fix all the problems in your life. Or that you can buy yourself to happiness.
Temporarily, sure.
We all own things that bring us joy. We can all look around us and see something that we bought because it was beautiful to us in some way. Ultimately, though, we can also see the shallowness of thinking acquiring things can bring you any kind of lasting happiness and satisfaction.
On a deeper, more fulfilling level this is a sentiment that can be useful. Instead of thinking of pretty things as actual things, think instead of words and deeds. In that context it goes from sounding like selfishness and turns into an act of self protection.
Our country, and in many ways the world, is awash in vitriol. We put so much care and thought into what we own, but don’t give the same consideration for what we experience and express. Having an almost constant stream of negativity invade your thoughts can begin to change you and how you act to reflect that negativity.
It’s as simple as the old adage that what you feed will grow. Surrounding yourself with beautiful thoughts and speaking kindly will begin to cause beauty to permeate all areas of your life. Even when legitimately ugly events happen to you, instead of being discouraged, you can find strength enough to survive.
Surrounding yourself with people who have beautiful spirits will inspire you to be your best self. Focusing on beautiful memories will help you feel and show appreciation for the good things in your life. Treating others with kindness and mercy in their time of need brings you kindness and mercy in return when you are suffering.
Although it came from a very unlikely source, I often reflect on this sentiment of surrounding yourself with beauty as a way to combat the ugliness that some seem intent on allowing to take over our society. When you can see the beauty of the world around us you want to protect it. When you look for the beauty in others you encounter regularly, you begin to see the beauty in strangers far and wide. You stop separating based on differences and instead try to pull together over similarities. You stop caring only for yourself and instead see the interdependence of us all.
What a blessing that could be.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.