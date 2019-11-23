ST. CROIX — Local talent and entrepreneurship was at the forefront at the Caribbean Museum Center for the Arts on Friday.
For a few hours, poets, singers, painters and other artists were given the chance to display their talents alongside the museum’s exhibits.
“The Gathering: Connections and Cocktails,” was created to give artists the platform to showcase their work, according to museum Millennial Committee member Kariel Granger.
“We want people to come and see that it’s doable. A lot of people think that they can’t start their own business, or are afraid to release their art, but when they come to the event and meet other people who have done it, or others who may just be starting out reaching for the same goals, they realize they can do it too,” she said.
Vendors lined the museum’s courtyard selling clothing, jewelry and artwork.
Artist Shakir Smith had multiple paintings for sale — all highlighting various aspects of life in the Virgin Islands.
“It’s really a great opportunity to let everyone know my unique voice and to see that a lot of people are able to relate to my work,” said Smith, who has been an artist for 11 years.
All the love and support he receives from the community fuels him to continue creating new artwork.
Clothing brand Upperclass VI also set up shop at the event. Brand co-founder Carl-Michael James took time to share advice with residents interested in starting their own businesses.
“Express yourself honestly. Don’t always think of the results — the action is the result,” James said.
New businesses should release their expectations and execute their goals whether others see the vision of their goals or not, he said.
The event featured an open mic where attendees gave impromptu performances.
Some chose to show their vocal talents, while others showcased spoken-word poetry.
While the event focused on creating a space for local business owners and artists to showcase their work, it also served as a fundraiser for the museum’s after-school programs.
“The goal is to provide and teach alternative forms of positive expression through art. To address that need, the museum initiated a quality, multi-faceted arts program that focused on our island’s youth,” board member Kareem Edwards said.
Dozens of residents attended the event in support of the effort, and according to Edwards, the community support is part of what keeps the program going.
“We couldn’t do this by ourselves. This is a community museum, so to see the community come out to support the programs and the museum itself — it really means a lot,” he said.
