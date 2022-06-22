Roach attending insurance meeting in Idaho
Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach departed the territory Monday to attend the National Association of Insurance Commissioners mid-year commissioners meeting in Sun Valley, Idaho.
The NAIC organization is responsible for establishing insurance standards and serves as a primary lead for regulatory oversight of the insurance industry.
In his capacity as the commissioner of insurance for the territory, Roach serves as a member of the NAIC Southeast Zone, which comprises 12 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Roach’s participation at annual NAIC conferences and meetings is funded by the NAIC.
Roach will return to the territory Saturday. During his absence, Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory will assume the duties of the lieutenant governor.
Plaskett’s federal disaster recovery bill advances
The House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure last week advanced a bipartisan disaster relief bill sponsored by Rep. Graves (R-La.) and co-authored by V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett.
The legislation authorizes the president, after the declaration of a major disaster, to direct the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide assistance to cover needs that resulted from such disaster.
Plaskett said in press release issued Tuesday by her office that the measure “creates a separate funding stream for FEMA, after the declaration of a major disaster, to expeditiously — within 30 days — allocate additional assistance to cover unmet needs as a result of such disaster.”
The bill must be passed by the House and the Senate before it gets to the president’s desk for signature into law.