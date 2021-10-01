Territorywide
Alcoholics Anonymous: Alcoholics Anonymous meets daily territorywide. For information call 340-690-5283 or visit aavirginislands.org.
Voter registration: The Elections System of the Virgin Islands is continuing its voter registration drive across the territory today. Registration will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Elections offices on St. Thomas and St. Croix and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on St. John.
Documents for registration include either a birth certificate, U.S. passport or military discharge form or a naturalization certificate. The last four digits of the individual’s social security number will be required.
St. Croix
Oct. 11
Zetas go pink: Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., Nu Chi Zeta Chapter, will hold “Pink Across de Bypass,” a virtual walk honoring survivors and those who lost their lives to breast cancer.
The event is from 8 a.m. to noon on Monday, Oct. 11, at the Christiansted bypass. Proceeds to benefit Ribbons for a Cure Inc. and YAG Foundation Inc. To register, call Michelle Gibbs at 340-643-3322.
