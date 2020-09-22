Today
Museum exhibit: The Caribbean Museum Center for the Arts, Inc. in partnership with Wilfred Labiosa of Puerto Rico will present its annual Virgin Islands Puerto Rico Exhibition. This year’s exhibition, celebrating 56 years of friendship, is titled “Anacaonas de Borinquen” and will honor Puerto Rican women. In observance of social distancing guidelines, the exhibit will be open to everyone via a virtual tour on cmcarts.org. The Museum is open to the public Tuesdays through Saturdays; occupancy is restricted to no more than 10 persons in the museum at a time and facial coverings are a must.
Thursday
GERS board: The GERS board will meet at 9:30 a.m. via videoconference. The meeting will be streamed live via YouTube
WAPA board: The V.I. Water and Power Authority Board will meet at 9:30 a.m. The meeting, which is open to the public, will be held via Zoom.
Housing board: The V.I. Housing Authority board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Friday via videoconference.
Oct. 24
Lunafest: The Women’s Coalition of St. Croix will host its LUNAFEST Film Festival, virtually on Saturday, Oct. 24. For more information including ticket purchase and event access contact 340-773-9272.
Postponements
Rotary raffle: This year’s car raffle — a 2020 Ford Eco Sport — by Rotary St. Thomas II has been postponed until Aug. 29. Tickets will be sold by Rotarians until the drawing at 1 p.m. at Tutu Park Mall.
For the last 20 years, the raffle has raised funds to benefit senior citizens centers, University of the Virgin Islands scholarships, Addelita Cancryn Junior High School, MATCHCOUNTS competition and the Bethlehem House soup kitchen among others.
For tickets and additional information email rotaryraffle2020@gmail.com.
