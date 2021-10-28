The Coral Bay Community Council announced the release of the 2021 Coral Bay Watershed Management Plan, a detailed 330-page action plan for the next five years, published electronically at www.coralbaycommunitycouncil.org.
A shorter community handbook is also available online, and will be available as a printed document for free distribution. The plan is subtitled “Our Future Based on Balancing Environmental Protection and Development: Local Actions to Improve Water Quality and Protect Coral Reef Habitats from Destructive Byproducts of Development.”
“In its role as the local watershed management agency, CBCC works to be the ‘glue’ or the ‘grease’ to help make effective cooperation happen,” said CBCC volunteer executive director Sharon Coldren. “Thanks to all who participated in shaping this important work through the years.”
The newly released watershed management plan is the third five-year plan for Coral Bay. Stormwater runoff, exposed trash, and failing wastewater treatment systems are the main sources of pollution in the Coral Bay watershed. These potential byproducts of development can be regulated, reversed, or diminished with the active efforts of property owners, residents, business owners, and the government.
“The goal is to prevent the negative impacts of new development and reduce pollution caused by previous development while helping the local economy to thrive,” said CBCC environmental projects manager Rachel McKinley. “As we collectively learn more and take advantage of new methods and available technologies to manage water resources, Coral Bay will become a healthier community and environment for all.”
The 2021 Coral Bay Watershed Management Plan is an update of the 2014 plan. Its scope is much broader than many watershed plans due to the unusual characteristics of the remote Coral Bay watershed and the individual responsibilities for stormwater management, clean drinking water, and effective wastewater management.
Coral Bay’s future as a desirable community to live in is dependent on balancing environmental protection and development through insightful planning processes, effective and targeted regulation, and access to expertise and resources to accomplish the best projects and establish good maintenance practices to benefit both people and the surrounding environment.
The goal of the plan is to prevent negative impacts of new development and reduce pollution caused by previous development while helping the local economy to thrive. To do this, the plan focuses on key threats identified by the community: pollution caused by sediment, bacteria, and other contaminants such as solid waste; and the critical need for community facilities, including roads, to replace and upgrade those lost in the 2017 hurricanes while reducing pollution potential.
The plan sets an agenda of actions community members can take on their own and with their neighbors to protect the waters of Coral Bay including reducing sediment-laden stormwater runoff on properties and roads, installing and maintaining healthy drinking water and wastewater systems at homes and businesses, properly disposing of waste, and participating in collective actions, organizations, and cleanups to improve and protect the Coral Bay community and natural environment.
Since the plan’s inception in 2008, the Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Department of Agriculture, National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, the V.I. government, private foundations, and residents have participated in and funded aspects of the planning, with a total value of more than $4 million in direct expenditures. The final plan is the result of more than two years of work by Watershed Consulting Associates LLC and CBCC along with residents and V.I. government agencies.
This publication and the underlying work are also responsive to the resilience and recovery initiatives after the 2017 hurricanes and incorporate current and future projects and cooperative partnerships. The plan recognizes that Coral Bay is a remote, low population area. The work was funded by a U.S. Department of the Interior grant of $99,000, a Department of Planning and Natural Resources CZM grant of $18,000, $30,000 in CBCC funds from dues and donations from the organization’s 400 members, and more than $100,000 in volunteer professional time. It’s an important undertaking to shape the work to protect Coral Bay’s environment over the next five years and beyond.
Improving the overall water quality in the Coral Bay watershed will help preserve the bay’s threatened marine ecosystems and also protect human health by improving residents’ access to safe, clean freshwater for domestic use and clean ocean waters for recreation and fishing.