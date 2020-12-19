Group to provide in-person tutoring for St. John students
The Coral Bay Community Council is offering a new short-term free tutoring program that will support public school students in Coral Bay who need assistance adapting to distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those interested in tutoring for their child, or volunteering to be a tutor with the program, should call 340-776-2099 or email tutor@coralbaycommunitycouncil.org to sign up and learn more about this program. Parents and guardians of students interested in receiving tutoring services will need to fill out an application for each student which can be downloaded from the CBCC website or picked up at the CBCC office.
Oriental Bank temporarily closes its St. Croix branch
Oriental Bank has temporarily closed its St. Croix branch as a health and safety precaution for their customers and employees. The branch will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so.
The bank urges customers to use their electronic banking tools to access their accounts at https://orientalbank.com/en/vi/ or via their mobile app available for download at the Apple or Google Play stores.
Customers can also call 1-866-622-6800 to check balances, make payments, transfer between accounts, verify transactions and paid checks and more, and ATM services remain available for account balances, deposits, withdrawals and account transfers.