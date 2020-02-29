St. Croix
Today
Cane Bay Music Festival: Jon Gazi will headline the second annual Cane Bay Music Festival from 3 to 9 tonight. Other performers are R&B Connection, Hudson and the Hoo Doo Cats, Fyah Train, Kruziano, Ninga P, DJ Karl and Sonja Rae Taylor Band. Food, drinks and arts and crafts will be on sale and there will also be a VIP area, children’s park and fireworks. Proceeds benefit the St. Croix Animal Welfare Center, Women’s Coalition of St. Croix and the Children’s Museum of St. Croix.
Gospel Explosion: Dominicanos in Action will hold a Gospel Explosion at 6 tonight at Sunny Isle amphitheater. Entertainment includes gospel singers from the Virgin Islands, Dominican Republic and New York. For details call 340-277-6065.
Sunday
Independence Day parade: Dominicanos in Action’s 11th annual parade in commemoration of Dominican Republic Independence Day will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at Bassin Triangle and end at a mini village at D.C. Canegata Ballpark, where the celebration will continue with VIO International and Marino Castellano Band. For more information call 340-277-6065.
Wednesday, March 11
Community outreach: Sen. Allison DeGazon will meet with residents from 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11 near the Frederiksted Post Office. Frederiksted residents are invited to come share their concerns
St. John
Monday
Free water testing: Coral Bay Community Council is assisting with cistern testing for Coral Bay residents. The testing is sponsored by Rotary District 7020 Hurricane Relief Program and managed by the St. Thomas Rotary Club II in partnership with Ocean Systems Laboratory and is free for residents. For details call Rachel McKinley at 340-776-2099 or email water@coralbaycommunitycouncil.org.
Saturday
Flotilla fundraiser: The Coral Bay Yacht Club will hold its annual flotilla fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 7, aboard the S/V Silver Cloud in Round Bay on the East End. Proceeds will benefit the John’s Folly Learning Institute. The event will include lunch, a cash bar, live music performances, and a raffle. Tickets are $40 for those arriving by boat, with shuttle service provided by CBYC, or $25 for those arriving from shore. Entry for children is $10 apiece. For details email coralbayyachtclubstj@gmail.com.
Tuesday
Park volunteers: Friends of V.I. National Park seeks volunteers to help clean hiking trails, historical sites and beaches on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Meet at 8 a.m. at the park maintenance area next to Mongoose Junction. Work routinely ends at 2 p.m. Tools, gloves, water and transportation provided.
St. Thomas
Auditions: Pistarckle Theater is holding auditions for “Deathtrap,” a play that was the longest running comedy thriller on Broadway. Call Frank Bartolucci at 340-998-5611.
Today
Astronomy Day: The University of the Virgin Islands’ Physics Program and the Etelman Observatory will hold Astronomy Day from 2 to 4 p.m. today. Activities include a tour of the night sky in the planetarium and exploring the university with 3-D goggles.
Monday
WICO board meets: The West Indian Company Limited board will meet at 10 a.m. Monday at WICO’s conference room.
Tortola/BVI
Thursday
Jam Fest: The second annual Virgin Islands Jam Fest will be held beginning at 3 p.m. from Thursday, March 5 to Saturday, March 7 at Neptune’s Lookout in Estate Susannaberg.
Saturday
Pisces Boat ride: Poizon, Mr. Walkie, Dunrod, Shaw, Plug Money, Tafari and The Association will entertain during “Buss Down on the Sea” boat ride aboard Global Ocean Transport. The boat leaves Virgin Gorda at 6:30 tonight and Trellis bay at 7:45 tonight. Tickets include punch and light bites. Pisces with IDs will get a discount.
Sunday, March 8
Brunch party: Trending GVI will hold a Brunch and Day Party from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 8 at Seven at the Pier. Music by DJ Grimm and DJ Appetizer. There will be games, prizes, an inflatable photo booth and brunch. Tickets can be purchased at Seven at the Pier or call 284-300-9210.
