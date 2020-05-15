Adams-Mahepath scholarship: Sterling Optical is providing scholarships to graduating seniors in the Virgin Islands valued at $1,500 each for one year.
The Adams-Mahepath Scholarship is open to 2020 graduating high school seniors with a grade point average above 2.5. Applicants should submit transcripts, which includes SAT or ACT scores, and a biographical sketch including a list of accomplishments, future goals and community involvement.
Applications should be submitted with a cover sheet to: Adams-Mahepath Scholarship, Sterling Optical, 3000 Golden Rock Shopping Center STE No. 14, St. Croix, VI 00820. The deadline to apply is June 30
VIADC scholarship programs: Eligible Virgin Islanders can apply for one of three scholarship programs offered for the 2020-2021 school year by VIADC, Inc., a non-profit organization founded by Virgin Islanders in the Washington, D.C., area. The Robert Finch Memorial Scholarship awards three $1,000 scholarships to high school graduates; the Imani Marley-Husbands Scholarship provides $250 for students attending the University of the Virgin Islands, and the Beverly Scatliffe Scholarship provides two $250 scholarships for current college students involved in community service. The deadline is May 31 and applications can be found on the association’s website: www.VIADC.org. The deadline is May 31.
