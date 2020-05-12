ScholarshipsScholarship deadline today: The deadline to apply for the St. Croix Chamber of Commerce Scholarship is today, and is available to graduating high school seniors planning to major in Business Management, Administration, and/or related fields such as, but not limited to, Accounting, Finance, Marketing, Information Technology. The 4-year scholarship, in the amount of $4,000 and payable up to $1,000 per year, will be awarded for college tuition, books and expenses. Applications can be filled out, signed electronically and submitted to info@stxchamber.org
Adams-Mahepath scholarship: Sterling Optical is providing scholarships to graduating seniors in the Virgin Islands valued at $1,500 each for one year. The Adams-Mahepath Scholarship is open to 2020 graduating high school seniors with a grade point average above 2.5. Applicants should submit transcripts, which includes SAT or ACT scores, and a biographical sketch to include (a) list of accomplishments, (b) future goals and (c) community involvement. The deadline to apply is June 30 and applications should be submitted with a cover sheet to: Adams-Mahepath Scholarship, Sterling Optical, 3000 Golden Rock Shopping center STE No. 14, St. Croix, VI 00820
List your event
To have your event included in the Community Calendar, email notices@dailynews.vi.