St. Croix
Toy drive: Nurse Taina Velez is partnering with Sen. Kenneth L. Gittens, the Police Department, V.I. Fire Service and V.I. Emergency Medical Services to help bring holiday cheer to boys and girls ages 3 to 13 residing at Mutual Homes.
Residents are asked to donate age-appropriate toys and gifts through Dec. 10 at fire stations in Richmond, Frederiksted, Grove Place, and Cotton Valley.
St. John
Online learning help: The Coral Bay Community Council is offering a free tutoring program to support public school students in Coral Bay who need assistance with distance learning.
Those interested in tutoring for their child or want to volunteer to be a tutor with the program should call 340-776-2099 or email tutor@coralbaycommunitycouncil.org.
