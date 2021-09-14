St. Croix
Thursday
Beach cleanup: The V.I. Marine Advisory Service at the University of the Virgin Islands will hold its annual Coastweeks Cleanups from 8 to 10 a.m. at Southgate Coastal reserve, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dorsch Beach, Frederiksted. Supplies will be provided. Volunteers should register at https://forms.gle/v5CrvSCz7ibCAee59. Email horward.forbes@uvi.edu.
St. John
Thursday
CZM meeting: The St. John CZM Committee will hold a decision meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday on the V.I. Port Authority’s request to make repairs and improvements to the Loredon Lorence Boynes Sr. Dock, better known as the Cruz Bay ferry terminal.
Territorywide
Wednesday
Disability Rights training: The Disability Rights Center of the Virgin Islands is offering training to support parents of children with disabilities beginning at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Sept. 22. The center will guide parents through the 10 steps in the special education process. The training session will be held via Zoom.
St. Thomas
Saturday
Coastweek volunteers – V.I. Marine Advisory Service’s annual Coastweeks Cleanup is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday at John Brewers Bay. Register at https://forms.gle/v5CrvSCz7ibCAee59. Email horward.forbes@uvi.edu.
Monday, Sept. 20
Honorary degrees - Nominations are being sought for the University of the Virgin Islands’ honorary degrees through 5 p.m. on Sept. 20. Email nominaton to honorarydegrees@uvi.edu with a letter of nomination, completed nomination form, resume of nominee and documents noting distinguished achievements and its impacts including newspaper articles, citations of major prizes and other supporting documents deemed appropriate. To download forms the UVI website.
