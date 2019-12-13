St. Croix
Vendors sought: Vendors are needed for The Cruzan Rum Sweet Bread and Jam breakfast party from 3 to 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28. Pick up applications from the Tourism Department. For details call 340-690-5043.
Today
Sion Farm Christmas: The Sion Farm Distillery will host Sion Farm Family Christmas from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the entire family. Santa Claus will distribute gifts to children, and adults will have a chance to enjoy Mutiny Island Vodka festive cocktails. Local vendors will be on hand with arts and crafts, and mobile food trucks will have food and drinks on sale.
Friday, Dec. 20
Jump Up: Christiansted Jump Up will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday in downtown Christiansted. Stores will be open late, and live entertainment throughout.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Coquito Festival: The Coquito Festival will be held beginning at noon Saturday at LaReine Chicken Shack. There will be live entertainment, and children can expect a visit from Santa.
TSK serenade: WTJX and TSK’s annual morning serenade will be begin at midnight in Frederiksted.
Miss St. Croix: The 67th annual Miss St. Croix Festival Queen pageant will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 21 at Island Center for the Performing Arts. Claire Lorraine Roker, a former Tourism assistant commissioner and director of Hal Jackson Talented Teen and Miss America Outstanding Teen pageants, will be honored with the Legacy Award.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Children’s holiday party: Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., first lady Yolanda Bryan and their daughter Sumayah will host the children’s holiday party and Sumayah’s madras-inspired Cultural Christmas tree lighting from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Fort Christiansvaern. The free event will include face painting, quadrille dancers, mocko jumbies, live music and gifts from Santa.
St. John
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Children’s holiday party: Gov. Albert Bryan, first lady Yolanda Bryan and their daughter Sumayah will host the children’s holiday party and Sumayah’s Tropical Love City Christmas tree lighting from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday at Franklin Roosevelt Park in Cruz Bay. The free event will include face painting, quadrille dancers, mocko jumbies, live music and gifts from Santa.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Muilenberg celebration: Skinny Legs in Coral Bay will celebrate the late Peter Muilenberg beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, in Coral Bay. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to share if possible. Musicians who want to perform should contact Jared Warren at 340-626-8229. For more details contact Raf Muilenberg at rafstjohn@gmail.com.
St. Thomas
Today
Breakfast with Santa: Rotary Club of St. Thomas East presents “Breakfast with Santa” from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Ivanna Eudora Kean High School. Entertainment is by Kean’s Music Department. For details call 340-690-8195.
Reggae in the Ruins: Chicken N Bowling will hold Reggae in the Ruins from 9 p.m. until Saturday. The event is open to the public. Dub Lab, Jahman, DJ Keano are slated to perform and prizes will be given for best Ethiopian wear.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Rising Stars concert: Superior Court Rising Stars Youth Steel Orchestra presents “The Festive Sounds of Christmas” concert at 7 p.m. Sunday at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Sports and Fitness Center. Tickets $30 adults; $10 students.
Friday, Dec. 20
Children’s holiday party: Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., first lady Yolanda Bryan and their daughter Sumayah will host the children’s holiday party and Sumayah’s Christmasville tree lighting from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Emancipation Garden. The free event will include face painting, quadrille dancers, mocko jumbies, live music and gifts from Santa.
Tortola
Today
Block party: Soper’s Hole Marina’s reopening block party will be held from 2 to 11:30 p.m. today at Pusser’s and Soper’s Hole Wharf and Marina in West End. There will be raffles and prizes and entertainment includes live music and mocko jumbies.
Saturday
Surf classic: Josiah’s Bay Surf Classic will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Belle Vue. There will be competitions for all ages, live entertainment and food and drinks will be on sale. Tickets $20 for adults; $10 children.
