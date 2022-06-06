St. Thomas
Today
GERS board: The Government Employees’ Retirement System announced its board will hold a special meeting “in executive session” beginning at 9:30 a.m. today.
Tuesday
Finance committee: The Senate Finance Committee will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Earle B. Ottley Legislative Hall on St. Thomas.
Saturday
King of the Wing: The 11th annual King of the Wing competition will be held Saturday at Magens Bay. St. Thomas native and South Carolina basketball star Aliyah Boston and former Wu-Tang Clan rapper Clifford “Method Man” Smith, who plays a slick lawyer in Power Book II: Ghost, are scheduled to appear. For details call (340) 714-2020.
Daily
Alcoholics Anonymous: Alcoholics Anonymous meets daily on St. John, St. Croix and St. Thomas. For information, call 340-690-5283 or visit aavirginislands.org.
